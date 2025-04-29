“Same Reason People Hated Tom Brady”: Kyle Larson Passionately Defended by NASCAR Fans Before HMS Driver’s Masterclass on Track

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

For all his skill and popularity, Kyle Larson does have a group of haters. The Hendrick Motorsports driver drew criticism from a fan on X a few days back for no particular reason except that they just didn’t like him.

The argument was that many consider him the best in the world, even though he might not be the best in the Cup Series right now. That honor was given to Christopher Bell.

The post was met with backlash from those who held a neutral stand on this and those who identified themselves as fans of the driver.

One user explained why Larson is held in such high regard, writing, “It’s because he can drive in any series on any day, is he the best in cup right now? Maybe not, but let’s see how many drivers can race 3 or 4 nights in a row in 3 or 4 different series and run at the front in all? Not saying he’s the best ever, but he’s in a unique group.”

I’m sorry but I just can’t for the life of me like Kyle Larson. People act like he’s the greatest race car driver in the world when you could argue he isn’t even the best in Cup right now. Hell I’d argue it Christopher Bell currently. pic.twitter.com/twC87qNMNt — Is That Jones Boi Pocono Raceway (@IsThatJonesBoi) April 25, 2025

The number of races that he participates in a season cannot be matched by any of his fellow drivers. From dirt to stock, he races in almost anything that has four wheels. To have such an incredible work ethic and still manage to be a top driver in every racing discipline is indeed a special skill.

Another fan pointed out how even his competitors have begun accepting that he is the best in the world right now. They said, “Even other drivers say Larson is the best driver in Cup right now, some even say he’s the best driver in the world lol, dude won 10 races and a title in 2021, he won Indy 500 RotY then came back to the track and won the Brickyard 400. He’s 100% the best racecar driver right now.” Not a lot of arguments can be made against that.

But why do some have a problem with acknowledging his greatness? One fan noted a trend that was present in the careers of other great sporting icons. They wrote, “Same reason people hated Tom Brady, and hate Patrick Mahomes. It’s easier to hate greatness than to embrace it until it’s on the way out.” Perhaps Larson will receive the praise he fully deserves only when he is done racing.

Same reason people hated Tom Brady, and hate Patrick Mahomes. It’s easier to hate greatness than to embrace it until it’s on the way out — Randy close (@GangsterZebraa) April 26, 2025

Even as these discussions hang over him like dark clouds, Larson continues heading to different tracks across the country and posting impressive numbers. One comment spoke about this, “Well he went 240 at Indianapolis yesterday and then went to the smallest track the WOO races on and won on the same day. So, tell me one cup driver who can do that Bell included”.

Since the original post that criticised him came out, Kyle Larson has won a World of Outlaws feature at the Jacksonville Speedway and finished second in the Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. Furthermore, he has finished on the podium in each of his eight sprint car starts this season. He also sits second on the Cup Series points table. Clearly, the negative talk doesn’t affect his pace.