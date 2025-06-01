Brad Keselowski Taking Shots at Tony Stewart? RFK Owner’s Comments Put Into Perspective

Last year, when Tony Stewart announced Stewart-Haas Racing would cease operations after the 2024 season, the decision stunned fans and drivers alike. Everyone anticipated a charter sale, but few expected the complete shutdown. In the wake of the announcement, all four drivers — Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece — began seeking new rides for 2025.

While Briscoe, Berry, and Gragson were quickly scooped up by Joe Gibbs Racing, Wood Brothers Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, respectively, Preece found himself without a seat by season’s end until an offer from the RFK Racing team came by. Yet, if there’s one driver outside of Briscoe who’s showcased remarkable growth this season, it’s Preece.

Brad Keselowski, repeatedly asked about his decision to bring Preece on board despite his underwhelming past, highlighted the driver’s impressive work ethic, a quality Keselowski values deeply.

Reflecting on Preece’s resurgence, the RFK Racing co-owner expressed his satisfaction, likening Preece’s journey to that of Chris Buescher, stating that when he hired Buescher, people asked Keselowski, “‘What do you see here?’ or ‘I don’t know if this is a good move?’’ I just felt really strong about it,” Keselowski said.

“I liked his work ethic, I like his talent,” the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion added. Taking a subtle jab at SHR’s leadership, Keselowski observed, “I just felt like he wasn’t in the right situation, the same way I felt about Chris.

“It just felt like the burden was on us to put him in the right position. To allow him to thrive in the scheme that was made for him, and he has done just that.”

Keselowski elaborated, “He has put in the effort. He is very hungry. He is very driven. He is in a spot where he has people who believe in him, who are engaged with him. In a system that is very supportive and he is showing what he can do.”

The RFK boss concluded with confidence that just as three or four years ago, people were questioning Chris Buescher’s potential, and now Buescher is delivering consistently in the #17 car, fans and pundits will be saying the same about Ryan Preece in the coming years.

Ryan Preece talks about persistent career uncertainty before driving for the RFK Racing team

For the first time in his Cup Series career, Ryan Preece has not only secured a top-five finish and four top-tens in the opening 13 races, but he’s already matched his best season tally, before even reaching the halfway mark. This resurgence has come since his move to RFK Racing, following the uncertainty he endured at the close of last year when Stewart-Haas Racing folded.

Drawing a parallel with his former teammate Josh Berry, Preece highlighted how both drivers have, in fact, spent much of their careers balancing on a knife’s edge, uncertain whether they’d have a seat for the next season. Both faced the harsh reality of losing their rides after the 2024 season at NASCAR’s top level. Preece noted that the unpredictability of their careers has been a constant.

Preece expressed gratitude to Keselowski and Jack Roush for giving him a lifeline. He also credited Keselowski and Chris Buescher for being supportive teammates and extended his thanks to his sponsors for their backing.