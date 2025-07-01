Kyle Larson Believes F1’s Popularity Somewhat Slowed NASCAR’s Growth in America: ‘It Has That Cool Factor’

To many, NASCAR and Formula One are two sides of the same coin — both elite motorsport series that have largely stayed in their lanes, growing on separate timelines. But, in recent years, F1 has been gaining significant attention in the United States. This surge in interest for F1 poses a challenge for NASCAR’s domestic growth, and Kyle Larson has taken notice.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said in a recent appearance on the Field Day podcast, hosted by Adam Garfield, that through docuseries like Drive to Survive, F1 has made it more difficult for NASCAR to accelerate its own growth.

Larson said, “I don’t know if it’s taken it (NASCAR’s growth and audience) away. Maybe at times it makes it harder for us to grow as quickly as we want to. We’re in a growth but I think it maybe could be steeper.”

Larson stressed that although NASCAR provides more exciting racing than F1, it has taken a backseat since the open-wheel racing platform involves billions of dollars and better technology.

“I just think F1 has that cool factor because there’s just billions of dollars in it. Celebrities show up and all that. The technology in the cars is crazy. But if you’re looking for pure racing, our product is amazing. There’s actual passing. There are battles for the lead. Formula One, they have to have DRS to even allow passing. That kind of makes it fake in my opinion,” Larson added.

While it may not have F1’s global glamor, Larson emphasized that NASCAR is a lot more technical than people give it credit for. The stock car racing series has been working over the past few years to rebuild the level of interest that people used to have in it a couple of decades ago.

NASCAR has also gone the F1 way by introducing its own Netflix docuseries, Full Speed. Moreover, it recently held its maiden international points-paying Cup Series race in Mexico City. Such moves are bound to translate into results in the future. But will it stay resilient against the massive push by F1 into the stateside market? Only time can tell.

Will Kyle Larson race in Formula One someday?

Larson made his IndyCar Series debut in 2024 by participating in the Indianapolis 500. He entered the event once again this year. His performances have led to the speculation that he might be interested in racing in F1. After all, he is considered to be one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in history. If anyone from the stock car racing world can make a mark in F1, it ought to be the HMS No. 5 driver.

However, Larson revealed earlier this year that the opportunity to step into Formula One hasn’t come yet. Larson said, “Never been asked to drive in F1. I think it’s tough coming from my background of dirt tracks and ovals.” While he is satisfied with racing in NASCAR and IndyCar, he admitted that he wouldn’t turn down a chance to race in F1.