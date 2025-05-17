Ryan Preece Draws Parallels to Josh Berry & the Persistent Career Uncertainty Until He Started Driving for Brad Keselowski

Through the opening stretch of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Preece has turned in the most consistent performance of his NASCAR Cup career.

With twelve starts under his belt, he has collected one top-five finish, three top-10s, and a stage win. Despite the improvement, Preece is only a young driver in the broader realm of drivers at RFK Racing, his new team for this season.

Reflecting on past uncertainty, he went through the end of last season with his former team (Stewart-Haas Racing) shutting shop. A familiar cloud had followed his former teammate, Josh Berry, as well.

Both drivers not only lost their jobs at the end of 2024 in NASCAR’s top level, but have also walked a similar path, climbing the ladder from the Late Model ranks to Xfinity and eventually the Cup level.

When asked to reflect on the past year, Preece drew a straight line between his and Berry’s journey, emphasizing that both have spent much of their careers walking a tightrope without knowing if they would have a ride by season’s end.

“I feel like Josh and I, we’ve gone through our careers not really knowing what’s going to happen at the end of the year,” Preece said. “For much of racing, I used to race for people in modified, and it was always when you got to November, December, you’re like, ‘Hey, are we, you know, am I going to race for you?’”

That sense of unpredictability lingered again during SHR’s shutdown. Yet, Preece appreciated Brad Keselowski and Jack Roush, who opened their team’s door for him.

He also credited Keselowski and Chris Buescher as valuable teammates and thanked his sponsors for their continued support, noting the insights and collaborations that have helped push his efforts forward.

Berry echoed the sentiment, admitting that last year was filled with ups and downs. He recounted a stretch of strong performances last summer that hinted at promise, followed by a late-season slump that made it difficult to stay competitive. The combination of internal pressure and departure from the team made the closing stretch of the year a steep uphill climb.

Was Ryan Preece looking to go back home if the RFK Racing deal had not come up?

Securing a seat in NASCAR is no small feat. Deals fall through, sponsorship support dries up, and team closures can throw a driver’s career into limbo.

Despite these pitfalls, Preece found himself in that exact spot. While his peers had locked in their rides, he remained the odd man out until RFK Racing stepped in and offered him a lifeline. Reflecting on the uncertainty he faced last year, Preece shared,

“I think there’s always doubt, or a moment of uncertainty. I remember in August, September, I was looking at properties in Connecticut to go and possibly move back there and do that, so it was just…I didn’t really know. I’m thankful that it all did come together because it does take a lot of things. And really, I feel like it made me a better person, being here. A better driver, a better teammate.”

While his recent results may catch some by surprise, Preece has never shied away from betting on himself. With the strongest start to a season he’s had in years, all eyes are now on whether he can keep the momentum rolling through the rest of the year.