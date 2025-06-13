Brad Keselowski To Return as Truck Owner? RFK Driver Expresses Interest Almost a Decade After Closure

Brad Keselowski is an individual who enjoys owning a NASCAR team as much as he does being a driver. Before becoming the co-owner of RFK Racing, Keselowski owned Brad Keselowski Racing — a competitive Craftsman Truck Series organization. He shut the brand down in 2017 for several reasons, but now, nearly a decade later, he has expressed interest in getting involved again.

In an interview with Dustin Long, he said, “I would love to do all three, to be honest. We have other things we are trying to accomplish first. We have to eat the elephant one bite at a time.”

“But yeah, certainly, aspirations [are] to be a part of an organization running IMSA, Cup Series, and the Truck Series at a very high level and competing for wins and championship,” he added.

There were two big reasons for Keselowski shutting down his Truck Series team. One, it wasn’t returning him any profits despite its strong results. Two, he wanted to focus on becoming a team owner in the Cup Series.

Now that the latter is realized, his next priority before moving ahead is to ensure that RFK Racing stands tall on its own feet in the top tier. Currently, Keselowski, Ryan Preece, and Chris Buescher race under its banner.

Safe to say, this is one of the most dangerous trios on the racetrack. None of them have secured a playoff spot yet, but with how the season is proceeding, it can be positively speculated that all three could make it in. If anything, Keselowski might be the one who misses out on the final 16.

Keselowski enjoys being a Cup Series team owner the most

When Keselowski moved from being a team owner in the Truck Series to the Cup Series, he expected his problems to get ten times harder. But he was quite surprised when he discovered that most of the issues in the third tier just didn’t exist up top.

He said, “It’s such a different set or series of problems being a Cup owner than being a Truck owner or an Xfinity Series owner, and it can be really scary and intimidating. The set of problems you have are different and less discouraging.”

However, he also mentioned that the OEMs are a huge factor in the Cup Series. Performance alone won’t take a team to the top of NASCAR. It is a lot more political, according to him. Yet, he has embraced the challenge, saying, “I enjoy being an owner in the Cup Series the most.”