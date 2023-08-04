“This Is It for Me”: Kyle Busch Dominates in Milestone-Setting SRX Race

Achieving incredible success in almost every racing format he participates in, Kyle Busch has truly established himself as one of the most versatile drivers in the history of the sport. This year, the two-time champion decided to race in Tony Stewart’s SRX Series, and it seems things are going exceedingly well. After last week’s win on his debut, the RCR driver made headlines after dominating Thursday’s race at Berlin Raceway, Michigan.

Advertisement

Busch mentioned that this was his final race for the season, but also promised that the two-time Cup Series champion will return for more later. Aside from winning the race at the iconic short track, the NASCAR veteran also cemented himself in the SRX record books, becoming only the second driver after Tony Stewart with back-to-back victories.

Kyle Busch destroys the competition in his final SRX race for the season



Just last week, Busch had won at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, and now with Thursday’s win, he’s gone back-to-back with SRX race wins in front of a 10,000-strong crowd. After the conclusion of the race, Busch stated, “Hi! Here we are Rowdy Nation back in victory lane again with SRX. Two for two baby… We had a great race tonight, a lot of fun thanks to Camping World thanks to the Florida Panthers.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KyleBusch/status/1687326434501578753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“This car was on rails at the end of that race and they weren’t keeping up with us. So had a great day really appreciate the energy and the fans and all everybody here, in Berlin, Michigan. Had a great time, always love coming here running the short track. So this is it for me for the year. Sorry guys. You’ll have to tune in and watch everybody else but don’t worry, I’ll be back”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MattWeaverRA/status/1687313748388716544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During another interview, Busch commented about the racetrack and said, “This place is so tough, so challenging. All the things that it takes to be good here… The brakes, the steering wheel, kicking the tires underneath… Everything you know. So Berlin’s one of the toughest short tracks we go to.”

“And I didn’t really know Brad was really good. I didn’t really know that I had anything for him until (Hélio) Castroneves got up there. And when Castro got up there, and ran him a little bit hard, and then I saw Brad kind of slip it inside a little bit, oh my god, okay. He’s right on the edge too, so I might have something.”

Advertisement

Busch sets a consecutive win record in SRX



Despite having several cautions out during the final stretches of the race, Busch managed to retain his lead over the field and eventually win the event after having led 25 laps in total. Some of his strongest competition came from the likes of the Brazilian racecar driver Hélio Castroneves and fellow Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski. Interestingly, Keselowski made a return to Berlin Raceway after a 20-year hiatus, though his driving didn’t make that evident.

With the conclusion of Busch’s SRX campaign for the 2023 season, he can settle knowing he is only the second driver with consecutive wins in the Tony Stewart-owned late-model racing series. The #8 driver can no fully focus on gunning for his third Cup Series championship.