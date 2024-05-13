Brad Keselowski’s Crew Chief Reveals Biggest Challenge Working With NASCAR Legend

It took Brad Keselowski three years before he finally tasted sweet victory at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday. No one was perhaps more happy and proud of the former Cup Series champion than his crew chief Matt McCall. There is an element of pressure when you’re working with an established veteran like Keselowski but McCall has proven equal to the job for the most part. Following the win, he explained what it was like managing someone like the 2012 champion.

“The biggest thing is understanding how to keep him at his top level because he has a scary ability. It’s every week, just like last week, I mean we drove from 25th to fourth or something which doesn’t happen at Kansas. For me, it’s not getting him there, it’s getting what he needs to get there. I think that’s been the hardest thing with this for us been able to get that exact line to be able to go from the short run to the long run with the balance we need,” he said.

For RFK Racing, this is a result that they have been waiting for a long time. Some people thought that the team’s resurgence hit a snag at the start of the season but Keselowski has made sure that it continues. Even Chris Buescher had a great run right until the end when Tyler Reddick, unfortunately, took him out.

As a team owner, he would not be pleased with that but as a driver, this was perhaps one of his best moments. It’s not just a win at the iconic Darlington Raceway, but he won his first Cup race in over 100 attempts.

Luck finally favors RFK as Brad Keselowski celebrates breaking winless run

The driver of the #6 car appeared like a rookie who had won his first race after getting out of the car, that’s how much it meant to the veteran. The competitive fire in him is clearly very much alive and in a season where RFK has been unlucky on a lot of different occasions, it was good to see Lady Luck finally favor the Ford heavyweight.

“What a heck of a day. It’s Darlington, so whether it’s your first win, your last win, this is a really special track. The history of NASCAR, it’s as tough as it gets, and that battle at the end with my teammate and Tyler Reddick, we just laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome,” Keselowski said after the race as per Speedway Media.

The focus will now shift to the All-Star race and then NASCAR will travel to Charlotte for the iconic Coca-Cola 600. Is Brad Keselowski going to be a favorite there? Only time will tell.