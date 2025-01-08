Brad Keselowski, who has won several accolades in his career, including the 2012 NASCAR Cup Championship and the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity championship, among others, has never won a Daytona 500 race. Not that he has not won on the track — he won the 2016 Coke Zero 400 race at Daytona International Raceway — but not the highest-watched event of the NASCAR series.

Adding a wrench to his quest, Keselowski recently shared his vexation over never having won the prestigious race. In a bout of late-night curiosity, he posed a question on the AI platform GROK, inquiring about potential winners of the 2025 Daytona 500. The response he received was compelling enough to share with his followers. Posting a screenshot on X, Keselowski captioned it: “Couldn’t sleep so decided to try out GROK I had to ask Not a bad answer.”

Couldn’t sleep so decided to try out GROK I had to ask 🤷🏼

Not a bad answer pic.twitter.com/RxpYCMKBGV — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 8, 2025

The answer read: “Historically, drivers like Denny Hamlin, who has won the Daytona 500 multiple times, are often favored due to their track record at Daytona. Other names like Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson have been mentioned in recent discussions and predictions on platforms like X for their potential to win in 2025.”

“However, the Daytona 500 has a history of unexpected winners, with long shots like Michael McDowell and Austin Cindric taking the victory in recent years.”

It was a fascinating revelation that the AI platform highlighted three drivers — Busch, Larson, and Keselowski — as frontrunners for the 2025 Daytona 500 because none of these seasoned racers have been able to win the Daytona 500 so far.

Keselowski’s take on the significance of the Daytona 500 race

Keselowski’s perspective on the Daytona 500 transcends the typical race strategy. He views the iconic race not merely as a competition to win but as a destiny that some are chosen to achieve. Reflecting on the nature of the race before the 2024 event, Keselowski mused,

“All you can really do is put yourself in a position and hope you’re chosen. You can go back and watch the end of races and people win this race and you kind of scratch your head and go, ‘How did they win this race?’ There wasn’t a move that won it for them. It just fell in their lap, and that part gets super frustrating.”

He discussed his own experiences, pointing out that despite positioning himself as a contender in recent years, the victory has eluded him, suggesting a touch of fate involved, “I feel like there’s a divine power in it,” remarked the RFK Racing co-owner.

His closest brush with winning the prestigious Daytona 500 came in 2014, securing a P3 finish while with Team Penske. More recently, under the RFK Racing banner, his best finish at the Daytona 500 was P9 in 2022.