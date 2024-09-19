mobile app bar

NASCAR Bristol Prize Money: How Much Will the Winner Take Home This Weekend?

Sep 16, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR heads to the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race of the round of 16. This will be the last time before four drivers eventually are eliminated from the post-season competition. Following a dismal result at Watkins Glen, several prominent Cup Series drivers have sat on the bubble. Hence, the night race at the fastest half mile track in the world will be their last shot at their championship contention revival.

Eminent journalist Bob Pockrass recently revealed the prize money for the upcoming weekend through his X handle. According to him, the top division will see a purse value of $9,222,417. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series would see $1,680,574 and $720,063 for the Truck Series.

Last time around Joe Gibbs Racings’ Denny Hamlin took the ultimate prize at the track. If he were to repeat last year’s winning run, he’d be able to secure himself for the next round of the playoffs.

At the moment, the NASCAR veteran finds himself -6 points and in the elimination line along with Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Harrison Burton. If not for a win, he can also fight his way into the next round based on points, but things are bound to be hard for him come Sunday.

Truex Jr. in a must-win situation

Similar to Hamlin‘s situation, Truex Jr. sits third on the bubble at -14 points. Unlike his teammate, the #19 driver finds himself in a tougher spot. Considering that this is his final season in the top division before ultimately hanging his helmet and walking off into the sunset, he’d try his level best to not be eliminated after the first round.

If not anything, Truex Jr. would prefer to win a single race in the final season of his career, which unfortunately he still has not been able to achieve just yet. He made it into the postseason thanks to his consistent haul of points scoring nine top 10s and four top fives throughout the regular season.

A win at Bristol this Sunday would also be his last chance to get locked in for the round of 12 starting at Kansas Motor Speedway next weekend. But if he fails to do so, or worse wrecks out at what is going to be a desperate field of playoff drivers at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, this will be the end of the road for Mayetta, New Jersey native.

