Bubba Wallace Details Personal Journey Through Marriage and Fatherhood

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) embraces his wife, Amanda Carter, and child, Becks, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) embraces his wife, Amanda Carter, and child, Becks, on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Image credit: Kristin Enzor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace has often admitted that becoming a father last year not only reshaped his outlook on life but also sharpened his mindset behind the wheel. He acknowledged a shift from his former single-minded goal of racing to a broader focus on making memories and embracing the moment, crediting his family for helping “the tough days not to be so tough.” Yet, that transformation began earlier, when he married Amanda Wallace in 2022.

In an exclusive E! News interview, Wallace spoke warmly of his 10-month-old son Becks, calling him a “grown little man,” while reflecting on the changes fatherhood has brought.

The No. 23 Toyota driver said, “Being a dad has been the coolest thing, the best thing that’s happened for me in my life. My wife, Amanda, has been an incredible mother, being able to be there when I’m not, and racing.”

Wallace added, “When he (his son) is awake and he’s under my supervision, right? I don’t have to think about anything else. It gets my mind off racing. It gets my mind off everything except for him… 

“I have a beautiful wife at home. I have a healthy baby boy at home. Cute little dog. Like life is not as bad as I made it seem when I had a bad race or back-to-back bad races. I have a lot to be grateful for, and I think having a kid has really opened my eyes to just enjoying the moment.”

That perspective has translated to his performance also this season. Wallace captured the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to secure his playoff berth, marking the first time he secured a postseason spot through a win rather than points. He has also logged four top-fives, ten top-10s, an average finish of 18.16, and 259 laps led across the first 25 races.

Now, with the regular season winding down, Wallace will return to Daytona this weekend for the final race before the playoffs. He will head there with an average finish of 13.0 in 16 starts, including five top-fives, and the confidence of having already won Duel 1 at Daytona earlier this year.

