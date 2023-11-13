Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists There Are Future Superstars in NASCAR, but There’s a Catch

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) greet driver Chase Elliott (24) in victory lane after the two won the Front Row for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gone are the days when NASCAR drivers would often be invited to participate in the entertainment business and make television or award show appearances. Today, times are no longer how they were during the age of NASCAR superstars like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.

But looking into the future with a lack of superstar-like personalities in the NASCAR roster, former driver Kenny Wallace recently asked Earnhardt Jr. if the sport had the right drivers at the moment who could be promoted as future superstars just like in the good old days.

Junior responded with a Jimmie Johnson example, as he said, “Absolutely, our drivers are great personalities. They’re entertaining people. Listen, I mean, Jimmie Johnson is one of the most interesting, coolest guys that I’ve ever met.”

“I mean, this guy has a fun sense of humor, likes to goof off, gets wild every once in a while. And he was with Lowe’s and he was with Hendrick, and a lot of things sort of quelled that sort of personality from really ever coming out.”

The NASCAR Hall of Famer added that Jimmie Johnson was often viewed as the ‘seven-time champion who drives for Hendrick Motorsports sponsored by Lowes.’ According to Junior, the HMS driver was a “kick-ass” and enjoyable person to hang out with, but this side of him was not well-known to the public.

Earnhardt Jr. then said, “So all our drivers are our fun, badass people. I feel like that it is somewhat NASCAR’s responsibility to take advantage of their avenues and the things that they’re connected to and the access that they have. They certainly do work to get the drivers into certain places right outside of our bubble.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. urges sponsors to promote future superstars in NASCAR

Speaking further, Junior reflected on his career and said that his sponsor Budweiser provided him with the most opportunities to elevate his driver profile. He acknowledged the brand had the resources to propel him to new heights and took advantage of that by sending him to boxing matches and securing coverage in publications like Rolling Stone.

Junior elaborated on his participation in various articles, and publications that were not typically associated with NASCAR drivers. He added, “I went to MTV and introduced during the MTV Music Awards, Linkin Park. That stuff was, you know, it was not uncommon to see a NASCAR driver at CMT awards, but at the MTV Music Awards, you weren’t seeing NASCAR guys there. That wasn’t the power of the Earnhardt last name. That was bud. Man, that was Budweiser…”

Lastly, Junior concluded that corporate sponsors have the most leverage to place drivers in areas that are otherwise inaccessible, and they stand to benefit the most from it. Hence, he emphasized the need for sponsors to use their power to ensure that drivers are placed in areas where they currently lack access.