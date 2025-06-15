mobile app bar

Kyle Larson In Favor of NASCAR Not Restricting Podium Celebrations to Just Mexico

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Larson is open to NASCAR adding podiums for the top three finishers — like we’ll see after Sunday’s Cup race in Mexico City — but with a caveat.

NASCAR’s first points-paying international Cup Series race in the 21st century will adhere to motorsports customs followed outside the U.S., but it shouldn’t be a fixture at all its tracks, according to the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver.

“Maybe just your crown jewel events would be a good start. But I’m not sure,” Larson said during media availability on Saturday. “I come from dirt racing where the top three have to stop on the frontstretch every night and do your interview, which we do interviews on pit road (in NASCAR) and stuff, so that’s not way different.”

Larson admitted that while it can be frustrating to force a smile after a tough race, fans appreciate seeing the top three drivers on the frontstretch for photos and the overall moment. He pointed to other forms of motorsport — especially Formula One — where the post-race podium celebrates not just the drivers, but also their countries, with national anthems adding to the occasion.

At the same time, the 32-year-old also believes that NASCAR shouldn’t lose its own identity. “I just think that’s a nice added touch. So, yeah, I think there’s ways to look at it and make it kind of feel like our own; we’re not completely copying other forms of motorsports,” he added.

Fellow Cup driver Ross Chastain said it may be difficult to have three drivers on a platform — or even as Larson said, on the frontstretch after a race — but recognition should be given to more than just the winning driver.

Larson agrees. “Second and third should be celebrated a little bit more than it is. Not only for yourself and your team, but your partners and whatnot. I think there’s ways that NASCAR can look at making it have their own kind of touch and feel,” he said.

NASCAR has tried podiums before

NASCAR has previously experimented with podium ceremonies, such as during the three years the preseason Clash was held at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“I thought the L.A. Clash thing was awesome, too,” Larson said. “So, yeah, we’ve done it before. I think we can do it at other places.” 

As NASCAR continues to explore podium traditions from other forms of motorsport, the challenge lies in striking a balance between innovation and preserving its own heritage.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others.

