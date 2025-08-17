mobile app bar

Bubba Wallace’s Potential Richmond Win Slips Away After Costly Pit Road Mistake

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace exits his car during qualification for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, May 31, 2025.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace exits his car during qualification for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Saturday, May 31, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By virtue of his win last month in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Bubba Wallace is already securely in the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs. But his hope for enhanced momentum, not to mention obtaining additional playoff points, heading into the 10-race postseason rolled away in Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway.

In the penultimate race for the regular season championship, Wallace was dominating, having led 123 laps, the most he’s ever led in a single Cup race, until a disastrous pit stop late in Stage 2 when the left-front tire on his 23XI Racing Toyota wasn’t secured and fell off as he pulled away from his stall.

While the incident ended Wallace’s hope of winning on the 0.750-mile bullring, there was one encouraging sign as the pit crew of Joe Gibbs Racing’s and fellow Toyota driver Chase Briscoe came to Wallace’s aid, grabbing the loose tire, jacked up the car and securely affixed it, allowing Wallace to get back into the race.

On NASCAR’s X account, there was a very poignant message to Wallace and his team thanks to the help from Briscoe’s crew: “The No. 23 team owes the No. 19 team a steak dinner for this.”

Unfortunately, the driver of the No. 23 Toyota was too far back to rally in the final stage of the race, ultimately finishing 28th instead of potentially winning his career’s fourth Cup race had it not been for the tire error.

And as if to add insult to injury, although it is due to the NASCAR rulebook, Wallace also suffered a pass-through penalty due to pitting outside his pit box and for winding up in Briscoe’s pit box.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these