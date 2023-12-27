Shane Van Gisbergen’s Rival Not Following Him Into NASCAR

SUPERCARS MELBOURNE 400, (L-R) Shane van Gisbergen of Red Bull Ampol Racing, Brodie Kostecki of Coca-Cola Racing and Will Brown of Coca-Cola Racing celebrate on the podium after Race Three of the Supercars Championship Melbourne 400 SuperSprint at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Saturday, April 1, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 0241106495st

When Shane Van Gisbergen conquered the Chicago Street Course this year, he opened the floodgates for more foreign drivers to conquer NASCAR. With the New Zealander confirming his full-time switch from Supercars to NASCAR in 2024, it was never under question that others would follow. One prime driver who was expected to be on his heels on the flight from Australia to America was Brodie Kostecki, the 2023 Supercars Champion. But as it appears, he won’t be making it to the gate anytime now.

Kostecki overtook SVG in the 2023 Supercars title race with six victories and took home his maiden championship. With his Erebus Motorsports contract ending in 2024, he will be a free agent in 2025 and available for a full-time NASCAR move should he want it. However, sources close to the driver have now confirmed that he wishes to remain in Supercars beyond the 2024 season.

Kostecki made his debut in the Cup Series via an arrangement with Richard Childress Racing this season and the same is expected to continue into 2024 through a part-time schedule. Of his choice for after 2024, Kostecki himself says, “I want to win it next year (Supercars Championship). And obviously, there’s Bathurst and a few other races I want to win as well. So, I’ll just take it as it comes, but yeah, I’ve got plenty of unfinished business here.”

He made his debut in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and finished in 22nd place. Going into next year, he is expected to participate in 4 races. On the other end, SVG is poised for his maiden full-time season in the Xfinity Series for a Cup Series run in 2025.

If racing has one character in abundance, it is the ability to surprise. This is why, despite Kostecki’s words and all the signs that point towards his Supercars stay, the offseason of 2025 will be bubbling with his name and a potential full-time NASCAR move.

Shane Van Gisbergen and then some, NASCAR continues to attract Supercars talent

Following SVG and Kostecki into the rings of NASCAR is the 29-year-old Supercars driver Cam Waters. Reports have been emerging that he could be running races with a yet-to-be-confirmed 3rd RFK Racing team. The driver currently drives for Tickford Racing, which lets him drive outside Supercars in his off-weekends. He also has a Monster Energy sponsorship that carries weight in the tables at NASCAR.

The report states that a 3-race arrangement between RFK Racing and Waters is already a done deal and notes, “While coy on his NASCAR aspirations, Waters confirms that he wants to race overseas at classic tracks, as well as reiterating his desire to compete regularly in the USA.” Should tides do bring him to NASCAR’s shores in 2024, the dynamics of the grid will be a lot more dynamic and fresh.

However, for now, at least, Shane Van Gisbergen will continue to be the only full-time switch from Supercars to NASCAR.