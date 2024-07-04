Can Josh Berry Give Wood Brothers Racing Their 100th NASCAR Cup Series Victory?

Glen Wood, one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers, opened the doors of Wood Brothers Racing in 1950. Since then, the organization has accumulated 99 victories in the Cup Series with the aid of legendary drivers such as Cale Yarborough, A.J. Foyt, and Bill Elliott. The wait for the 100th win, however, has been a particularly long one, with the 99th victory coming back in 2017 – courtesy of Ryan Blaney.

Could this wait soon come to an end with 33-year-old Josh Berry now named as the official driver for the #21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 2025? The chances are high. Berry joined Stewart-Haas Racing at the onset of 2024 as a replacement for the iconic Kevin Harvick. Unfortunately, his tenure is to come to a short end with the team closing down for good at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, at Wood Brothers Racing, he will be replacing 23-year-old Harrison Burton. Burton has been a struggling presence in the team over the last three years collecting just one top-5 and five top-10s over 91 starts. By comparison, it shouldn’t be hard for Berry to be better than his predecessor. But that’s little the goal with which the team has signed him up.

His performances in the premier tier over the last two years spell out why he could be the one taking Wood Brothers Racing to daunting heights once again as well. In just the 19 races that he has started this season, he already has two top-5s and four top-10s. As a replacement driver for Hendrick Motorsports in 2023, he secured one top-5 and three top-10s over ten races.

Josh Berry is clear about the mission that he is undertaking at Wood Brothers Racing

Talking about his new team and role in a press release, Berry said, “When you think of the history and legacy of NASCAR, it’s hard to not think of the Wood Brothers and the incredible impact they’ve made on the sport. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a small part of carrying on that legacy. To be able to add my name to the list of drivers who have piloted the iconic No. 21 is something I don’t take lightly.”

While the transition from Burton to Berry is a big upgrade for Wood Brothers Racing, it works the same way in the opposite direction. The outfit is the longest-running organization in the Cup Series and comes with a lot of history attached, which the driver can benefit from. Hopefully, he will give it its 100th win and collect his first in the process.