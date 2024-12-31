Can NASCAR Hopeful Isabella Robusto Become the First Female to Make History in the ARCA Series in 2025?

SONOMA, CA – JUNE 07: Isabella Robusto, driver of the 55 Toyota for Yahoo, talks with friends before the start of the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 race on June 07, 2024, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. (Photo by Douglas Stringer Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 07 ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2406072176

Every new NASCAR season is particularly exciting for one reason. Young and promising drivers who could someday be spoken on the same lines as Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt make their debuts. In 2025, one such youngster who will begin climbing the ladder is 20-year-old Isabella Robusto.

Robusto has been signed by Venturini Motorsports to drive the No. 55 Toyota Camry full-time in the ARCA Menards Series next season. She had a telling part-time season with the team this year and secured five top-5 and eight top-10 finishes across 11 starts. Her performance reached a high when she won the pole award at the Kansas Speedway.

As a full-time driver, she stands to further build on this success. Should she manage to reach victory lane, she would be the first female driver to win a race in the ARCA Menards Series in the 71 years of its existence. “I’m here to learn but also compete for the title and challenge for the win each time out,” she told the press.

“Knowing I have a chance to become the first female to win at this level is also exciting and on my mind.” It is no surprise that racing in the NASCAR Cup Series is her ultimate goal. Currently a Toyota Development Driver, she will make her first start of the season in February at the Daytona International Speedway.

Toyota is confident of Robusto’s chances to make it to NASCAR

Venturini Motorsports is one of the best platforms for developing drivers to realize their goals. The team has partnered with Toyota for several years and has produced multiple NASCAR stars. Robusto has every chance to be the next in the line. Trent Rodriguez, the manager of driver development at Toyota Racing Development, strongly believes this.

He said, “Isabella is the latest example of this, and we are excited for her to be able to compete for the national ARCA championship this season … Everyone at TRD is confident this next step will help Isabella continue her growth and allow her to showcase her talent on a consistent basis in 2025.”

Venturini Motorsports has won 107 races since 1982 across all three ARCA divisions. There couldn’t be a better place for Robusto to be right now. She mentioned in an interview for Toyota that winning her first Late Model race in 2022 is her favorite racing memory. That could soon change. CARS Tour champion Brenden Queen is the only other announced full-time driver for 2025 apart from Robusto.