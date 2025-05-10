mobile app bar

“I Want to Be Running Top 3”: Lanie Buice Has Clear Objectives Set for Her NASCAR Future After Kansas ARCA Race

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lanie Buice at the Folsom Fence Supply 275 at Ace Speedway for the CARS Tour race. Image Credits: @laniebuiceracing official Instagram handle.

Lanie Buice at the Folsom Fence Supply 275 at Ace Speedway for the CARS Tour race. Image Credits: @laniebuiceracing official Instagram handle.

Lanie Buice isn’t lacking for confidence — or good performances — of late, that’s for sure. After several years of success racing on tracks throughout the Southeast U.S., no larger than 3/8-mile, the 18-year-old Jackson, Georgia, native has taken to larger tracks and more powerful cars like a duck to water.

Buice finished 8th in her ARCA Menards Series debut on a much bigger track — the one-mile Rockingham (North Carolina) Speedway on April 19.

It helped greatly that she received strong advice before the race from NASCAR Hall of Fame legend Mark Martin (Dale Earnhardt Jr. also chimed in on social media after Buice took blame for a wreck she caused, but was able to bounce back from).

And then in another ARCA race Friday night at the even bigger 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway, Buice once again finished 8th in the 26-car field.

Now she’s shooting for something bigger and better.

“I want to be running upfront, want to be running top 3 and obviously always in contention for wins,” Buice told Motorsports Today. “We’ll just continue doing that and push for those finishes and be good.”

A Higher Finish Once Again Evades Buice Due To Contact

Buice may have finished higher at Kansas, but she was involved in a last-lap wreck with Isabella Robusto, sending Robusto into the inside wall. The contact slowed Buice down, but she was still able to finish the event.

“I was a little worried there for a second,” Buice said. “I thought I was going to take the wall down, honestly. But I did my best in what I’ve learned in short track racing to keep it together. I ended keeping it out of the wall.

“I hate it for Isabella. I hated that she wound up in the wall. I’m super sorry for her and their whole team.”

Kansas Speedway is considered much faster than Rockingham, but Buice felt just the opposite.

“Honestly, I feel like this track felt a little slower than Rockingham,” she said. “I feel like Rockingham was slow and tight, and the walls were so much closer that it felt like the G’s were a little bit stronger and we were rolling a little bit faster.”

Buice will go back to her regular seat in the CARS Tour series but plans to be back on the ARCA circuit soon, courtesy of her role with Rev Racing and NASCAR’s Drive For Diversity program.

“I had a great time today,” Buice stated. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity and just want to continue to push forward and to continue to get strong performance-wise.

“It was definitely different than anything I’ve done before. If I can just continue to learn these big races and continue to move forward, I feel like we’ll have the momentum.”

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these