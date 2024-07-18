“Can’t wait for those races”: Reports suggesting IndyCar announcer Leigh Diffey’s NASCAR return met with optimism.

Announcers play a big role in enhancing the viewing experience of a sport and NASCAR is no different. Their words not only help viewers follow everything that is going on but also give a feel of the atmosphere at the venue. Recent reports suggest that NBC will be bringing in one of the best in the business after the conclusion of the Olympic Games. The man in question is none other than the legendary Leigh Diffey.

The Australian-American announcer has called several motorsports events in the world. Primarily working for IndyCar, he has also called races in Formula One, Moto GP, Supercross, IMSA, Rallycross, and NASCAR. Diffey will be appointed the lead announcer till the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the regular lead announcer Rick Allen will only call Cup Series races through the Olympics. But he will continue his role in the Xfinity Series throughout the season.

.@NBCSports is planning a switch to its @NASCAR booth for part of the 2024 season, with @LeighDiffey to take over as lead announcer for Cup races in the weeks after the @Olympics break, per sources. 🗞: https://t.co/uDDKv2SLIx pic.twitter.com/tbqrjdNv3Q — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 13, 2024

Diffey’s contract is not a long-term one. The motorsports announcer will be on NBC’s payroll until the end of the 2024 season. It is still unclear if there are plans for him to continue post that. Like FOX, NBC will have a reduced schedule starting from 2025 as a part of NASCAR’s $7.7 billion-worth TV rights deal. Instead of airing 20 races, they will get 14 as Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered the fray.

It’s the second big change the NBC booth will have for the Cup Series. First, it was the departure of Dale Earnhardt Jr. who joined Prime. That was considered to be a big loss for the network as Junior is one of the most beloved individuals associated with the sport today.

Fans give rousing response to Diffey reports

Diffey is a legendary commentator whose specialty lies in motorsports. Some fans remember the times he was an announcer in NASCAR races and are looking forward to his comeback. One thing is for certain, he will bring his A-game to the booth and viewers at home will be in for a treat.

“I have zero beef with Rick Allen but holy cow I can’t wait for those races,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan recalled the time he called the Michigan Cup race in 2017. “Been saying for years I wanted him back on the cup broadcasts. Loved his Michigan call in 2017. He’s gonna be a great addition,” they commented.

“Leigh definitely brings the energy,” one user wrote. Another fan suggested Jeff Burton be swapped with Kurt Busch for the NBC races. “Now swap Burton out with Kurt Busch and we got something going,” they commented. There certainly seems to be a lot of hype surrounding Diffey’s NASCAR return and rightfully so.