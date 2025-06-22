mobile app bar

‘It’s Different for Him’: Connor Zilisch Saw a More Confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. In Victory Lane at Pocono & Here’s Why

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Team Teases 2025 Driver Signing Ft. Connor Zilisch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Connor Zilisch. Credits: © Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports, Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Connor Zilisch experienced something firsthand on Saturday at Pocono Raceway that was a first in his NASCAR journey: seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. more excited than ever. Dale Jr. was atop the pit box serving as Zilisch’s crew chief for the day — a one-off role in place of the suspended Mardy Lindley.

Zilisch rallied back and snuck by close friend Jesse Love to earn his second win of the season — he also won earlier at Austin, Texas. Zilisch said Dale Jr. appeared to become more involved and confident in Victory Lane at Pocono, given he had more say in what happened and how the race went.

“We saw him in Victory Lane and I’ve never really seen him that excited before,” Zilisch said. “He’s a pretty mellow guy and he came up in Victory Lane right as I drove in and was cheering.

“He was excited because this is a bit different of a win for him. Usually as an owner, he feels like he’s just there and didn’t really play a role in the win.” But Dale Jr. definitely played a role in Saturday’s win for his team.

Dale Jr. explains the difference in being a crew chief and a team owner

In a sense, Dale Jr. was a crew chief in name only on Saturday — more of a popular and well-known cheerleader — as the regular team members executed the strategy laid out by suspended crew chief Mardy Lindley during his one-race suspension for missing lug nuts three weeks ago at Nashville.

“The crew chief role is certainly more of an adrenaline rush than being an owner,” Dale Jr. said. “I love owning race cars and I love racking up statistics and championships. But it does not have the competitive sort of skin in the game… When you’re in the car, it’s on you to make sure you’re doing everything right. When you’re the crew chief, you’re under a ton of pressure.

“I understand that I did not come in here and handle all of the layers that Mardy usually handles. They certainly were putting me in a position to do some light lifting but as the race went on, we got more comfortable and more aggressive. It was fun. Felt like I really had some involvement, some input in the energy that the crew had.”

It may have been a light-lifting role, but it gave Dale Jr. a front-row seat to a win he’ll never forget.

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

