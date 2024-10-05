Carl Edwards Relationship History: Details About NASCAR Icons’s Marriage and Kids

Carl Edwards had a rather smooth career marked by two NASCAR Busch championships and a nail-biting finish to the 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. However, he encountered rougher tracks in his personal life. Despite the ups and downs, Edwards, celebrated as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023, now enjoys a harmonious family life.

Edwards crossed paths with his wife Katherine Downey in 2006 in their native state of Missouri, sparking a connection that led to marriage three years later. The couple exchanged vows in 2009, solidifying their partnership. Together, they welcomed their children, Michael in February 2010 and Anne in 2011, enriching Edwards’ life beyond the race track.

Before Edwards exchanged vows with Katherine Downey, he had a high-profile relationship with former Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard. Their romance lasted nearly a year between 2005 and 2006 but ended in a split that would later capture public attention.

The breakup itself became notably public when, years later and after Edwards had gotten married, Beard released a memoir titled “In the Water They Can’t See You Cry.” Within 256 pages of her book, Beard reflected on their relationship over a dozen pages, shedding light on their time together and the emotional aftermath of their parting.

When Beard cast Edwards in a controversial light

In 2012, Beard stirred the waters with her memoir, where she detailed her past relationship with the NASCAR driver. Beard portrayed Edwards as controlling and self-centered, claiming he was manipulative, excessively jealous, and overwhelmingly career-focused. She described Edwards as insistent that “his way was the only right one.”

Beard recounted incidents that highlighted Edwards’ jealous streak, such as his reaction to her sharing a golf cart ride with another NASCAR driver. Despite the pointed accusations, Edwards addressed these claims with restraint.

During the media session ahead of a previous race at Texas Motor Speedway, Edwards reflected on the relationship and Beard’s subsequent revelations. He expressed surprise at her grievances, stating,

“I’ve thought about that and couldn’t come up with a good explanation or answer because I truly didn’t know what to think about it. All I can say is that I considered us friends and didn’t realize she had all those problems. I would have done anything to have helped her.”

Edwards continued to offer a hand of support despite the past, emphasizing, “Regardless of what she writes, if she ever needs something from me I’d [still] be there to help. She’s a mother and a wife and someone I cared about. I don’t know what else to say about that.”

He also acknowledged that the events happened six years prior, and his memory of those specific instances had faded, leading him to refrain from making detailed comments.