When NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards Revealed the Secret Behind His Ridiculous Fitness: “Take a Moment and Think About It”

The question about NASCAR drivers being athletes has been asked so many times now that there’s a definite clarity on that aspect — the majority of NASCAR drivers believe that driving stock cars requires athleticism to endure extreme heat conditions. To prepare, drivers work on maintaining their fitness through regular gym sessions and specialized training to acclimate to such environments. Carl Edwards, however, took his training regimen to a higher level during his racing days by building up strength, which contributed to his success on the track.

Edwards’s career spanned just 13 years, in which he won 28 races from 445 Cup starts. And his fitness had a lot to do with his success. While NASCAR may not traditionally be viewed as a physically demanding sport, Edwards leveraged his dedication to fitness, nutrition, and overall health to enhance his competitive edge.

Initially skeptical of workout routines, Edwards once joked about those who took fitness seriously.

However, as he began to see the benefits of physical fitness in translating track positions into victories, he recognized that being in top shape was integral to excelling in his role.

In a 2016 interview about the most valuable fitness advice he’s received throughout his career, Edwards shared some key insights. He emphasized thoughtful consumption with his first tip, advising, “Number 1: Before you put anything into your body, take a moment and think about it. Is this making me stronger? Is this going to help me, or is this going to hurt me?”

He then highlighted the importance of consistent habits, “The 2nd thing: It’s what you do most of the time that matters. Everybody can have a little bit of a cheat day or a little something, but it’s what you do most of the time. You put the work in, and you do it. That’s great.” Edwards pointed out that occasional indulgences are fine as long as they’re not the norm.

Lastly, he touched on the necessity of adequate rest, “The third thing: It’s taken me a long time to learn that when it’s time to rest, rest. You’ve got to let your body recover.”

What types of workouts did Edwards do?

Although NASCAR may not specifically require strength training, Edwards took it upon himself to incorporate it into his regimen to increase his core strength.

He shared his enthusiasm for building power, engaging in a variety of exercises such as explosive movements, jump squats, jump lunges, box jumps, and explosive pushup drills, which not only kept his workouts interesting but also allowed him to manage his weight more effectively.

Edwards noticed a lot of improvements from these vigorous sessions. He observed that the difference between just going through the motions at one’s normal speed and really pushing hard through it changes the entire experience. One might feel the burn for a couple of days afterward, but it’s worth it.

In addition to his rigorous exercise regimen, Edwards was careful about his diet, especially while traveling. He avoided fast food and unhealthy options, remarking that no matter where he was, he’d never just pop into a subway or settle for something unhealthy.

If confined to a hotel, he made it a point to go for a run, ensuring he was always pushing his physical limits, to maintain peak health and fitness.