Carson Hocevar Explains Where NASCAR Drivers “Lost Their Handle” During the Clash at Bowman Gray

Carson Hocevar’s aggression on the race track is often seen as a negative aspect. But on Wednesday at the Bowman Gray Stadium, it was what helped him put on a commanding performance for a large part of the Clash. Had it not been for the rain that changed the racing conditions, he might even have had the same outlook.

Following the race, he spoke to the press about how the race changed once the rain, hail, and snow came pouring down. Hocevar believes that things changed drastically when there was only one dry line. In Formula 1, such a situation makes it harder for drivers to be faster and make passes. But that is not the case in stock car racing.

He explained this further, “I don’t know if some of you saw it, but it would almost be faster to grind against somebody and then literally just throttle around and use them as a cushion. The cars allow it, the dry lane allows it, so it just becomes difficult, like you just have to do it. Otherwise, you’re going to run last, and you kind of want to go forward.”

#NASCAR – It’s not up to Carson Hocevar to decide whether this race was great or not. That’s up to the fans.

He enjoyed the unique experience. pic.twitter.com/lGpJFIkB46 — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) February 5, 2026

A driver in 15th place, with no shot at winning the race, is still actively competing not to lose more positions. He continued, “So, um, yeah, I think that’s where it really lost the handle. There was shockingly more grip than I thought in the first part of the wet, and we were all trying to race our race cars, but once it started becoming dry, you could really get, you know, comfortable.”

They were able to make cleaner passes and race with more comfort and confidence.

Hocevar extends contract with Spire Motorsports

Hocevar had started the race from 12th place. By the halfway break, he had rocketed into the top five. He led the field for 18 laps after the weather delay before losing the spot. He was still in the battle at the front end until a stack-up on Lap 145 led to his crashing against the outside wall. With 20 laps to go, he made contact with Bubba Wallace as well and got turned into the infield.

He ultimately arrived at the checkered flag in 15th place. Regardless of the finishing position, he appears to have inspired enough confidence in the team management to extend his contract spectacularly. Spire Motorsports announced on Thursday that they have signed a contract that will keep him in the team well “into the next decade”.

The 23-year-old is about to enter his third year with the team. He is one of the most promising youngsters on the field and will be one to watch out for in the coming season.