Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Post Perfectly Sums Up What Dale Sr. Was Like on the NASCAR Racetrack

During his time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dale Earnhardt Sr had been one of the most fearsome drivers. His personality was something that caught on with his fans and fellow drivers. With good reason, he was also known as the Intimidator. But aside from all of this, he had a certain way to speak especially when he was on the race track. Recently, his son and former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., provided fans with a glimpse into his father’s sharp wit.

He posted a video on his Instagram story featuring his father delivering a clever retort to a journalist’s question. This exchange serves as a perfect encapsulation of Earnhardt Sr.’s charismatic and sarcastic character.

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares a video that perfectly describes his father



Junior shared a clip on his Instagram story that was originally posted by another user. The clip captures a journalist asking Earnhardt Sr. if he noticed the black flag waved during the race.

Subsequently, he answered by nodding and then stating, “Wasn’t looking for it. I was looking for the checkered.” The hilarious response had the reporter laugh and Earnhardt Sr smile for a bit and then the clip cuts out. While he did dodge the question in a way, it also humorously pointed out how Earnhardt Sr would approach things while on the race track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr once revealed his father’s favorite form of music



A couple of weeks ago, while answering a question from the Ask Dale Junior segment of his podcast, he spoke about the music taste his father had. Given Earnhardt Sr’s personality, it wasn’t a shocker that the intimidator enjoyed bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Meat Loaf. What proved intriguing, however, were some of the other music genres he enjoyed.

Dale Jr. reminisced about his father’s diverse musical preferences. His father’s record collection from the late 70s and early 80s included several Southern rock bands. Yet, he also developed a fondness for country music, with a particular interest in Brooks and Dunn and Faith Hill.

Furthermore, he was a fan of Delbert McClinton, which was something he never quite understood. Despite not sharing this particular musical preference, it was clear that his father found something enjoyable in McClinton’s music.