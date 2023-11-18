Does Kevin Harvick Own the Most Expensive Home in NASCAR?

The recently retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick already had a quaint nice home in Charlotte, North Carolina which he acquired back in 2014 for $3.3 Million. However, a few days ago. the 2014 Cup Series champion splurged on another exquisite property in the same state.

The new mansion reported to be sold for around $6.75 Million previously was used in the cult classic NASCAR film; Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The famous dining scene in the film was shot inside this very property. Harvick and his wife purchased the 12,042 square-foot mansion back in October and the property sits ashore at Lake Norman in Cornelius, N.C.

Interestingly, the property was originally listed for $9.9 million, but the Harvicks managed to lower the asking price, hence saving $3.2 million. But with two mansions to his name, with an estimated total value of nearly $10 million. But does that mean Kevin Harvick owns the most expensive home across the two properties?

Who owns the most expensive home in NASCAR?

Harvick’s estimated property value would not even come close to some of the other NASCAR drivers on the most expensive house list. In fact, the person who owns the highest-valued private residential property is none other than Tony Stewart. The three-time Cup Series champion has a majestic 415-acre retreat in Indiana. He listed the property for sale last year for an asking price of a whopping $30 Million.

Smoke’s retreat doesn’t even resemble a normal home to begin with. He started building the place back in 2004 and developed it over the years. The property comes with a gargantuan 20,000 square foot home built with lodgepole pine, as well as hunting and fishing amenities along with wild animals, among several other things. The property is named Hidden Hollow Ranch, and it sits in Stewart’s hometown of Columbus.

Inside the immaculate house are things sourced from all around the country. There are several stones and rocks from Texas, custom light fixtures brought in from the state of Utah, and also an antler chandelier acquired from Alaska. Additionally, the main room of this remarkable house boasts a wooden bridge over a koi-filled creek, leading to a two-story waterfall adorned with lifelike wildlife figures.

The space also includes an 8,700-gallon freshwater aquarium and a real buffalo’s head atop the fireplace. The property features six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, a kitchen with a hibachi grill, a gym, a bowling alley, a golf simulator, a poker room, a billiards room, and an onyx bar.

Furthermore, there is a memorabilia room with a Formula 1 car, a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse, and a workshop. The estate is zoned for both private and commercial use, as a bed and breakfast and hunting preserve. The land is abundant with elk, deer, and turkey, and there is a nine-acre lake stocked with fish.