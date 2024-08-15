“Hopefully I Can Make It…”: Brad Keselowski Sets Larger NASCAR Target for Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series goes to the Michigan International Speedway this coming weekend, a track where Ford has won the last nine races. In 2023, Chris Buescher led the final 12 laps of the event and won his second consecutive race. He will be looking to get on Victory Lane again, as will his teammate and boss Brad Keselowski.

Advertisement

The driver of the #6 car already has one win this season and has made it into the playoffs. He will be hoping to get one more before the round of 16 starts for some much-needed momentum and playoff points.

He might have a good chance of doing so as Ford cars have been the dominant force there. Kevin Harvick won five of the nine races at Michigan and the rest were won by Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Buescher. Keselowski would very much like to get on that list as he revealed in a recent media interaction.

However, he is not taking anything for granted despite his team winning at the track last season. The veteran had no idea that Ford had such a dominant streak there before he was posed the question.

“Those streaks come and go, but it’s been a good track for Ford. We put a lot of emphasis on going there, which has paid off clearly. Doug Yates and the engine shop are really good about making sure we’ve got the power and the things we need, and we had a good race there last year with RFK to be able to win with Chris. Hopefully, I can make it number 10,” he said.

The RFK Racing star has never won a race at the track but has eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. In the last four races at Michigan however, he has not made it into the top 20. That’s a stat that he will be hoping to improve upon on Sunday.

Joey Logano sets his sights on Michigan glory

Keswlowski is not the only one looking to extend Ford’s winning streak at Michigan. Joey Logano has the same objective. After what happened at the Richmond Raceway, the driver of the #22 car will look to make a strong comeback. He already has won a race at the track before and has looked to be in good form leading up to the race. It won’t be easy but the Team Penske star has what it takes to get the job done.

“It’s pretty important, more important for us. I’d like to get it more than anybody. Probably every Ford driver would say the same thing, but it’s definitely a special place to win for the OEMs. You think about it. All of the executives are there,” he explained.

The Fords have been performing well of late, especially the ones in Team Penske. They will be hoping to run high up the field right from the start of the event and keep it that way until the end.