“She Was Quite Surprised”: How Bubba Wallace’s Reaction After Phoenix Snub Led to Wife Amanda’s Amazement

Just as previously, Tyler Reddick had observed transformations in Bubba Wallace and attributed it to his recent experience with fatherhood; now, even Wallace has confirmed the same. Not only has the 23XI Racing driver attained a greater serenity, but his perspectives have broadened and become more inclusive, as revealed in a recent dialogue with OutKick. Following a snub at last weekend’s Phoenix event, Wallace’s composed response left even his spouse, Amanda, astounded.

Starting the race from an intermediate position at P19, Wallace advanced through the circuit, ready for a respectable top-10 finish at Phoenix Raceway. However, an unforeseen incident occurred when his #23 Toyota Camry collided with the wall after a brake rotor failure in the Final Stage, culminating in a P29-place finish for the 23XI Racing driver — particularly dispiriting given his strong start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

Contrary to expectations, including those of his wife, Amanda Wallace, his response was unexpectedly stoic. Revealing the same during his interview, Wallace shared, “It just wasn’t meant to be, and I was trying to understand that pretty quick. It’s like, ‘OK, just accept it, right?’ You’re not going to change the outcome.”

He elaborated, “And even Amanda, we were texting after the race and she was like ‘I’m surprised you’re not upset’ or something along those lines. But she’s used to the bad days and I’m a pain in the ass, so she was quite surprised.”

In fact, he shared a genuine enthusiasm for his weekly returns home to see his son. Wallace confessed to frequently accessing the baby monitor remotely to watch his son sleep, a simple act that fills him with happiness. Bubba emphasized the delight and peace he derives from knowing that he and his wife are blessed with a healthy, beloved baby at home.

The 31-year-old also asserted that this fatherhood experience has altered his life perspective as it has helped him maintain a philosophical outlook, reflecting, “If it all ended today, it’s ok because I have a good family, and we’ll be fine.”

The shift in his focus has departed him from his previous preoccupations with social media scrutiny and the replay of what might have been improved, awaiting the next race’s start.

Wallace’s take on the landscape of the country

Wallace has previously been vocal about political issues, specifically during his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. His forthrightness extended to a pointed remark aimed at Donald Trump following the discovery of a noose outside his garage at Talladega — an incident initially perceived as a hate crime but later determined otherwise, prompting Trump to call it a hoax and suggest Wallace owes an apology.

However, with greater life experience and a more serene disposition, Wallace now discusses the political dynamics within NASCAR with a seasoned perspective. Reflecting on the divergent views that permeate the sport, he remarked, “People are gonna like what they like, and not like what they don’t like. Who are we to judge somebody because they don’t agree with the things that we like to eat or like to do or the people we like or don’t like?”

.@BubbaWallace talks about the landscape of the country and how it’s transitioned to NASCAR @TreyWallace_ pic.twitter.com/s0rrwYbkXW — OutKick (@Outkick) March 12, 2025

According to Wallace, the acceptance of varying perspectives is the current norm. In discussing the sport’s political climate, Wallace said he adopts an equitable approach, treating others’ opinions with the respect he desires, regardless of their political leanings.