Chase Briscoe Family History: How NASCAR Driver’s Family Has Deep Ties With Racing in America

Chase Briscoe is today one of the drivers leading Stewart-Haas Racing’s charge back to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series. But racing is not something that he introduced to the Briscoe household. The family got its first taste of speed back in the days of Chase’s grandfather, Richard Briscoe. He founded Briscoe Racing in 1976 and fielded drivers who would go on to be icons in the sprint car racing scene.

Some of the names that he introduced along with his son, Kevin, were Chuck Amati, Dale Blaney, Dave Blaney, and Steve Butler. Talking about Richard’s influence on the present, Chase says, “If it wasn’t for my grandpa getting bit by the racing bug in 1976, then my dad doesn’t get involved in it. If my dad doesn’t get involved in it, then I’m not involved in it.”

Briscoe Racing garnered over 500 wins in the discipline with the help of 37 different drivers. Kevin spent 22 years racing in sprint cars majorly and collected track championships in Bloomington and Haubstadt. He was one of the most well-known racers around Southern Indiana and earned the nickname “Risky Brisky”. He is currently the crew chief of Chase Briscoe Racing’s #5 team.

Chase Briscoe to honor family history in Darlington on Sunday

The Cup Series race this Sunday in Darlington will be part of NASCAR’s throwback weekend. With every driver picking different eras and yesteryear heroes to honor, Briscoe (Chase) has gone the way of his family. His #14 Ford Mustang will feature a scheme that honors the Briscoe family’s deep ties with dirt racing. Throwing light on the impact that his grandfather and father had on his career, Chase couldn’t be more pleased with the gesture.

“So, it’s pretty cool to be able to do that and have all three generations alive to be able to see it,” he said, reported Speed Sport. “Not many families can say they have three generations of race car drivers, and the way my son is, I’m probably in trouble because we’ll probably have four generations.” About the scheme, he added, “I’m really excited about it and can’t wait to see it on the track.”

The SHR driver currently sits 14th in the points table without a win after the first 12 races of the ongoing Cup Series season. Riding his option year at the team, Briscoe is in a corner to prove himself worthy and retain his seat for 2025 and beyond.