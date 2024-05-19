Kyree King Defeats Letsile Tebogo by 0.02 Seconds With a Photo Finish at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix’s 100M Sprint

Defeating Letsile Tebogo in the 2024 season may appear unique, as only a few athletes have accomplished such a feat. Kyree King has recently joined this list following his outstanding performance in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 100-meter sprint. This was big news in the track community, as the competition ahead of the Paris Olympics remains tough, and Track Gazette posted about it on their X profile.

The 100-meter sprint race was a season opener for the Botswana prodigy in the particular category. He performed admirably in his early races, but just in the 200, 300, and 400 meters.

This was also a noteworthy event for him because he was racing on American soil against competitors from the same nation. The home favorites were Kyree King, Elijah Hall, and Brandon Carnes, but only King proved to be a true contender for Tebogo.

The entire race demonstrated how close track and field can be, and while Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown settled for bronze, Tebogo and King delivered a photo finish. The American athlete finished first in 10.11 seconds, while the Botswana prodigy came in 0.02 seconds behind with 10.13.

WOAH!! Kyree King beats Letsile Tebogo to win the men’s 100m at the USATF LA Grand Prix in a time of 10.11s (+0.6).

He dipped over the line to beat the Motswana who ran 10.13s, while Aaron Brown was 3rd in 10.23s.

Ackeem Blake was disqualified for a false start. pic.twitter.com/jOyc55QPOr — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 18, 2024

Tebogo’s first 100-meter race demonstrated that other athletes may pose a significant challenge in short-distance events like this. However, his achievements this season throughout the early months are something that the community cannot overlook.

Letsile Tebogo Giving the African Fans a Ray of Hope

Many of the most famous track and field athletes come from North America or Europe. Africa has its own great track talent, but only a few have earned Olympic or World Championship glory in their careers. However, the 2024 season changed everything from the start, as Letsile Tebogo dominated the ASA Grand Prix Tour and broke Wayde van Niekerk’s long-standing world record in the 300-meter sprint, which he set in 2017.

The Botswanan clocked in at 30.69 seconds, 0.12 seconds faster than the South African athlete. It sparked an intense discussion in the community as debates spread that Tebogo could be the next big thing in African athletics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosa E Associati (@rosassociati)

The 20-year-old, however, did not stop at a world record; he continued his form in the 400 and 200 meters of the ASA Grand Prix Tour, taking the world lead in both categories. The African Championships winner athlete will face multiple challenges during the Olympic season, though he is confident in his abilities.