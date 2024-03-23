Chase Briscoe Relationship History: Details About NASCAR Driver’s Marriage and Kids

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Chase Briscoe ( 14 Stewart Haas Racing HighPoint.com Lady in Black Ford) with wife Marissa and son Brooks pose for pictures prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington,SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

After the departure of Kevin Harvick from Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe is the most senior driver in Tony Stewart’s garage. It goes without saying that for his teammates like Josh Berry and Noah Gragson, Briscoe is indeed someone to look up to for guidance. Besides, the pressure to win races is a year-long constant. It’s quite difficult for someone to handle so much pressure single-handedly.

Thankfully, Briscoe has found a partner in Marissa, with whom he can count on through thick and thin. The lovebirds got hitched back in November 2019. However, getting married to someone who was always in the public eye was not something Marissa was ready for. Luckily, she got used to it in no time. “I’ve gotten used to it now and I’m loving it,” she admitted. “I love watching him race and it gives me something to do every weekend and gives me some time to support him.”

Marissa’s support for Briscoe extends more than just being present at the racetrack and cheering for him. Although not obligated to do so, she tries her best to be there at events and appearances that Briscoe has to make, owing to the sponsorship deals that he is a part of.

“I didn’t in the beginning,” she said. “But once he started getting bigger and bigger sponsors, I was always there helping them. I was always involved. So, I feel like I’ve kind of been involved in most of his sponsorships. I’m not super involved, but just being there with him and going to events. I feel like I’ve been a part of it all in a way, which is great.”

The biggest day of Briscoe’s life came right after the toughest day of his life

In 2020, Briscoe announced with a broken heart that he and his wife had lost their unborn child. Needless to say, the news had arrived as a devastating shock to the couple. To make things look even worse, Briscoe was infield when he got to know about it, just a day away from the Toyota 300 race day at Darlington Raceway.

However, Briscoe pulled himself up and vowed to win it for his wife, who was equally devastated, if not more. And he did. Holding off the reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, Briscoe grabbed the checkered flag and with that, perhaps the most emotional win of his career.

The emotion was visible on the face of a teary-eyed Briscoe. He struggled hard to hold back tears as he spoke to the interviewer during a post-race interview. “This is for my wife,” he said, wiping off the sweat from his face. “This is the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life. When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying in my car.”

The best and the worst thing about time is that it changes. About a year after the miscarriage, Briscoe announced that he and Marissa were expecting a baby boy. In October 2021, the couple welcomed baby Brooks to their family.