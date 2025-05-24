mobile app bar

Chase Briscoe Underlines Big Difference in Expectations Between Joe Gibbs and Tony Stewart’s Cup Series Teams

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Mar 8, 2025; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NASCAR fans oftentimes think that there is very little difference from one team to another, that they all pretty much do the same thing and have the same strategies.

There’s oftentimes a night and day difference from one team to another, and Chase Briscoe is proof of that. After four years with Stewart-Haas Racing, which folded at the end of last season, putting Briscoe and his team, as well as the other three SHR teams, all out of a job, the 30-year-old Briscoe has rebounded well with his new team, Joe Gibbs Racing.

And the difference between SHR and JGR is much more than just initials, the Michell, Indiana native said.

“It is definitely different,” Briscoe said Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he’s preparing for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the longest race of the year on the NASCAR Cup schedule. “The expectation is so much higher at a place like JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing).

“I was telling my dad, after the Bristol race, all four JGR cars were in the top eight, and if we would have had all of the cars at SHR in the top 10, we would have been going nuts, it would have been the best day ever, at least towards the end of SHR.

Adding, “Whereas at JGR, at the (competition) meeting, you would have thought we all four ran 30th or worse. It is so different. You are expected to go win and be the best car, and the company is expected to be the best company each week. From that standpoint, the mental side of things has been way different.”

“That expectation change has been an adjustment for me. It is nice that it is back to that, but it is different than what I’ve been used to the last couple of years.”

Briscoe earned two wins, 13 top 5 and 30 top 10 finishes in his four seasons and 144 starts for Stewart Haas. He also made the playoffs in 2022 (finished 9th) and last season (finished 14th).

In his first 12 races for JGR this season, while Briscoe has not reached victory lane, he has four top 5s, five top 10s, and one pole. He heads into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 ranked 12th in the NASCAR Cup standings. While he’s still in contention to make the 16-driver playoff field, a win in the remaining 14 regular-season races would cement Briscoe in the playoffs.

The Only Downside This Year Has Been Qualifying

“I feel like we are not even close to our full ability, and a lot of it just comes down to Saturdays (qualifying),” Briscoe said. “The cars have so much more potential than anything I’m used to driving in the Cup Series that a lot of time in qualifying, I’m just under-driving. The car can take so much more.

“Mentally, I’m so used to having to lift way back here, and this car will just take it. I feel like if I just qualify better, it is going to make things way, way better, wherein the past, one of my strongest things have been qualifying. It has just been an adjustment from that standpoint. I feel like once we start qualifying up front, our days will just get easier, because right now, we are coming from the back all day long.

‘It just makes things challenging. Even the points situation. I think we’ve literally had 17 stage points all year, and we are 12th in points. We’ve been getting the finish, but we haven’t been running up front all day long. It all starts in qualifying.”

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

