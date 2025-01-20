“He Will Get It Done One Day”: Insane Bubba Wallace Stat Ahead of Daytona 500 Leads to Optimism Among NASCAR Fans

The Daytona 500 is the biggest spectacle in NASCAR. Drivers who perform well in this race receive huge payouts and are immortalized in history. One such driver who has consistently made a mark in it is 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace. An analysis of active driver performances in the 500-miler revealed an interesting stat about him.

Of all the times Wallace has raced at the Daytona International Speedway in the Cup Series, he has finished in the top 5 33.3% times. No other driver exceeds him in this. His best finish came as a runner-up in 2018 and 2022. This promise has led to fans extending their support for him to reach victory lane in the Daytona 500 sooner rather than later.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Kill me, I need him to win Daytona more than I need air.” Another added, “Bubba is so due for a win.”

One of the reasons behind the unwavering support is Wallace’s impact on the diversity of the motorsports community. He is the best-performing African-American in Daytona history. For him to win the Great American Race would be monumental.

Another fan said, “Bubba has it coming, wish 2022 worked but man he will get it done one day one way or another.” Wallace came close to hitting Bullseye in 2022 but had to settle for second place as Team Penske’s Austin Cindric bettered him. Nevertheless, he was deeply moved by the result.

He told the press in his post-race interview, “It’s awesome. I just try so hard to be successful at everything I do, and my family pushes me each and every day, and they might not even know it, but I just want to make them proud.” Despite the support and his superspeedway expertise, things will not be easy come race day.

Drivers who have performed as well as Wallace at Daytona

Christopher Bell stands second to him with a 30% record of finishing inside the top 5 in Daytona. Bell hasn’t had the honor of reaching victory lane in Daytona either thus far. His best finish is in third place. Next to him, in third place, is Denny Hamlin. The veteran is a three-time Daytona 500 winner.

Others including Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch take up the remaining top spots for the most top 5 finishes. Winning the season-opener is a lifelong dream for every driver in NASCAR. But Wallace doing so will mean a tad bit more considering the influence it will have on a broader scope. The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16.