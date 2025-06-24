‘Don’t Undersell Him’: Denny Hamlin Backs Chase Briscoe’s Crew Chief James Small Despite Past “Execution Issues”

Chase Briscoe and his crew chief, James Small, secured their first victory of the 2025 Cup Series season at the Pocono Raceway last Sunday. The success came in the aftermath of heavy criticism that Small has faced in recent years for his underwhelming job as the crew chief of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team. However, Denny Hamlin has now expressed confidence in his abilities.

The veteran driver was discussing Briscoe’s victory on Actions Detrimental as he heaped praise on Small. Hamlin said, “I feel really good for James Small. The guy catches so much s—t on social media, but he’s a really good crew chief. Everyone, don’t undersell James Small. Yes, there have been some execution issues and whatnot, but they’re fast. We’ve seen it in qualifying.”

Briscoe has earned four pole starts since the beginning of the season. The speeds he posted in qualifying have led Hamlin to trust that Small & Co. know how to make fast cars. But why is Small not favored by fans? He has been on the receiving end of much backlash for his issues with the now retired Martin Truex Jr.

During various instances, his race strategy decisions often prevented Truex from reaching Victory Lane. This created some friction between the two, which often resulted in heated exchanges during races. After Briscoe replaced Truex, Small threw a veiled attack at the latter during a press conference and earned the wrath of fans.

Many considered him to be the “worst” crew chief in the field, and that’s no easy reputation to live with. Fortunately, his success with Briscoe might help get some people off his back.

The No. 19 driver said after the race that it was the least enjoyable he felt after winning a race. This was because many expected him to win, given the team and equipment at his disposal. While Hamlin could empathize with this emotion, he stressed that Briscoe ought to be celebrating the win regardless.

He said, “I think he’s underselling it. I think he still should celebrate. He and his team did a phenomenal job executing the race. Yes, they got a little lucky with a caution, but that’s their choice.”

Hopefully, more Victory Lane visits await Small and Briscoe. Their next race will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.