‘Chase Elliott Hated This’: Fans Urge Top Drivers to ”Develop a Personality” as NASCAR Incentivizes Promotion of the Sport

Last year, Netflix launched the NASCAR: Full Speed docuseries, offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of nine Cup Series drivers, including the likes of Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, and several others. The series not only celebrated the sport’s top talents but also succeeded in drawing a wave of new fans to NASCAR.

Advertisement

Building on this momentum, the governing body is rolling out a fresh strategy to amplify its marketing efforts. According to sources, the organization plans to introduce an incentive program to reward drivers with payouts ranging from tens of thousands to nearly $1 million for actively promoting the sport each season.

While the upcoming media rights and charter agreements are expected to bring innovative advertising opportunities, NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell emphasized the importance of tailoring specific messages for the sport’s growing audience.

He highlighted the need for a strategic approach to engage fans effectively to strengthen NASCAR’s presence in a competitive sports landscape.

Adam Stern shared the update on Twitter, stating, “. @NASCAR plans to have a decidedly driver-centric marketing focus in 2025, as the series starts an incentive program that will pay drivers anywhere from tens of thousands of dollars up to around $1 million for their efforts to promote the sport each season.”

.@NASCAR plans to have a decidedly driver-centric marketing focus in 2025, as the series starts an incentive program that will pay drivers anywhere from tens of thousands of dollars up to around $1 million for their efforts to promote the sport each season.https://t.co/SCpd3dLC0i — Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 13, 2024

However, since the initiative requires drivers to step out of their comfort zones and put in extra effort to increase engagement, fans took a sly dig at some Cup Series regulars.

One remarked, “This might force some of the top drivers to develop a personality. Good move.” Another enthusiast praised the decision, stating, “This is a great decision. This is how nascar regains its throne.”

One fan dragged Chase Elliott‘s name speculating his reaction, saying, “Chase Elliott probably hated reading this,” alluding to Elliott’s reserved nature and preference for minimal public engagement, the same of which is obvious by Elliott declining an invitation to participate in Netflix series’ second season.

Given Bubba Wallace’s tendency to take time to process major news, NASCAR fans didn’t miss the chance to bring him into the conversation. One fan quipped, “Good, let’s get bubbica all nervous!”

Another fan reflected on the timing of NASCAR’s initiative, suggesting that had this program been introduced earlier, Kyle Larson might have reaped the rewards for his double-duty attempt at IndyCar, which garnered significant attention: “That million would have gone to Larson last year for doing Indy. That was the biggest promotion in years.”

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin is expected to be a strong contender for the incentive, given his established platform and ongoing efforts to promote NASCAR.

It will be intriguing to see which other drivers step up their marketing game and deliberate a push to engage fans and secure a slice of the incentive pie.