mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Shares Surprising Take On How to Make Fans Crave More NASCAR Racing

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chase Elliott Bats for Nashville Going Forward, Declares Chicago a "Great Second Choice" After Three-Year Experiment

Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Hendrick Cars driver Chase Elliott on pit road during the Great Clips 200 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott is loose and carefree with the opening of the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs with this Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

That’s quite a difference from how Elliott has been in previous playoffs, when he was nervous, particularly worried about failing to advance to the next round in the four rounds of the Cup playoffs.

Elliott, who turns 30 years old in November—three weeks after the Cup season ends, and which he’s hoping will result in another championship for him, is in the prime of his racing career. He has already won the Cup championship once (2020) and has qualified for the playoffs in nine of his 10 full-time seasons on the Cup circuit.

Earlier this week, during NASCAR Cup media day in Charlotte, Elliott appeared on The Teardown with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi. When asked a hypothetical question on whether he would want double driver payouts for racing, triple the number of off-weekends, or quadruple the number of Porta-Potties on pit road, Elliott played along, choosing to triple the number of off-weekends.

But the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s response was quite serious. There was only one off weekend this year for the Cup Series. That will improve next year when Cup drivers will get two off-weekends during the course of the season.

“Increasing the off-weekends for everyone, and I think it would be a win for everyone and make people hungrier for what we have and what we do. So I think it’ll be a healthy thing.”

This year has been rough on everybody as NASCAR only gave drivers one weekend off during the 36-race season. Next year, that will increase to two off-weekends.

The Team’s Truck Drivers Are the Unsung Heroes, Says Elliott

“I think it’s natural for that a little bit,” Elliott said when asked if he and his fellow drivers feel a bit burned out by the non-stop schedule. “Probably not as much as it could be for certain roles.

“Like the truck drivers and the guys that are on the road constantly. I think that would definitely be a really tough spot. I give those guys a lot of credit, like that whole Mexico City to Pocono (2,528 miles) deal this year was just incredible. I felt terrible for what they had to endure to make those shows go on. And they are the reason the show does go on, and I think that’s always important to remember,” he added.

Then there are so-called fans who criticize drivers for wanting to maybe shorten the season. “People sometimes are like, ‘Well, of course you want less races. You don’t want to work as much.’ Not true,” Elliott said.

“I’m fine running 50 races. Great, let’s run 50 races between February and Labor Day. Weeknights, whatever you want to do. I’m totally fine racing as much as you want to race. I just think the calendar year time we burn up is what we could help with in creating some hunger in those off months.”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these