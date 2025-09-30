Justin Allgaier Lays Down Expectations After Rodney Childers’ Addition At JR Motorsports

Apr 30, 2022; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (right) talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers (left) during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Childers will call the shots for JR Motorsports beginning in 2026, steering the No. 1 Chevrolet shared by Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The move places a 40-time Cup race winner on the pit box in NASCAR’s second-highest division for the first time, and Justin Allgaier believes his presence will be a game-changer for JRM.

Meanwhile, Andrew Overstreet, who currently heads the No. 1 team, will remain a vital cog in the organization’s plans for 2026.

Childers’ last Cup assignment came with Spire Motorsports on the No. 7 Chevrolet, but his legacy was cemented at Stewart-Haas Racing alongside Kevin Harvick.

The Childers-Harvick tandem carved out one of the most dominant chapters in recent memory, amassing 37 wins, 148 top-fives, 230 top-10s, five Championship 4 berths, and the 2014 title across a decade-long run. He also helped guide Josh Berry during his tenure at SHR.

Reflecting on the hire, Allgaier praised Childers’ pedigree and what he can add to the group.

“Great name to have, and obviously somebody that’s been really influential in this sport. A lot of race wins and championships… obviously, we got to get him in the shop and get him involved with what we’re doing at our shop. We have a great ecosystem at Junior Motorports. Crew chiefs, engineers, drivers, mechanics, everybody really has a really strong bond.”

He added that Childers’ knowledge and work ethic should only sharpen JRM’s edge.

“You add somebody that’s got the success that he’s got and the work ethic and the knowledge, I think that that helps kind of make for a potent combination. And we’ve obviously been running really good. There’s no doubt he’ll bring good information and good work ethic, and so I’m excited to see him get there, and I’ve gotten along with Rodney for a number of years now on the circuit and been around him a lot.”

Allgaier, the 2024 Xfinity Series champion, said he looks forward to tapping into Childers’ racing mind, calling it cool to dive into his thoughts and see what advantages that can bring.

With JR Motorsports already the benchmark team in Xfinity this season, pairing Childers with Kvapil and Zilisch is viewed as a move that could only raise the bar higher.