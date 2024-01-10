Chili Bowl Legend Explains Story Behind Kyle Larson’s Shocking Return

In a sudden twist of events before the 38th edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals, Kyle Larson has decided to go back on his decision to boycott the event. The Cup Series champion last participated in it back in 2022 and chose not to run in 2023 over concerns about the prize money. But now that the prize has been doubled, Larson will be behind the wheel again. Keith Kunz, whom Larson drove for as a youngster, had a big role to play in this decision.

The team owner revealed to FloRacing how he’d got a call from Larson asking if he had any extra cars to drive. Kunz had given him the green light and made things happen. He said, “I said, let’s do it. We had to call some people on our end and get everybody clear. He had to do some things on his end to get everything approved. And, here we are.”

According to the plan that Kunz and Larson have drawn up, the driver will be attempting a dirt double over the week. He is scheduled to race both the Chili Bowl and the Wild West Tour on Saturday. Considering the challenge in logistics this means, it will not be easy for Larson. Kunz said about it, “It’s gonna be tight. We know that. He knows that. But we are gonna give it a shot.”

Larson’s feature on Saturday will come under the condition that he locks into the day’s A-Mains through a top-2 finish in the prelims race on Thursday. Larson is already a two-time Chili Bowl National champion, having won in 2020 and 2021. Between New Mexico, where the late model race is to take place, and Tulsa, Larson could be gunning for the improbable. But again, that’s nothing new for the star.

Kyle Larson expresses his excitement for the double and hopes not to miss any races

After the announcement about his weekend plans came to light, Larson took to X to express his delight at the attempt. He wrote that the Wild West Shootout was still his main priority for the weekend and assured that he will not miss any of the races.

Larson’s return also allows him to get Kunz a Chili Bowl National championship for the first time. Both his championships came for his team Kyle Larson Racing. This will be Larson’s 16th Chili Bowl attempt.