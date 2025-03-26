NASCAR Drivers That Should Be Considered for the Hall of Fame Ft. Kurt Busch, Jeff Burton

One of the most exciting days in NASCAR each year is when 15 former greats — drivers, crew chiefs, owners, or officials — are nominated for selection into the Hall of Fame for the following year.

Conversely, one of the most disappointing days in NASCAR each year is when the final field of five inductees for the Hall are chosen, leaving those not chosen and their fans frustrated, yet hoping they’ll have another chance for NASCAR immortality the following year.

To date, 67 individuals have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame since the first induction Class of 2010. Earlier this year, drivers Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards and racer-turned-team-owner Ralph Moody were inducted into the Hall as members of the Class of 2025.

It’s not too early to start thinking about who may be up for selection for the Class of 2026. Later this year, 15 names of eligible individuals will be presented to the selection committee to mull over, with three finalists to emerge as the Hall’s next inductees.

Here are five names — in no particular order — we feel are among the strongest candidates for Class of 2026 consideration, along with five others that will also hopefully be given equally due consideration:

1. Kurt Busch: The first winner of the NASCAR playoff system in 2004, the Las Vegas native unfortunately saw his career cut short in 2022 when he suffered a serious concussion that abruptly ended his racing career. He’s almost a shoo-in to be a first-ballot inductee.

2. Humpy Wheeler: Arguably the greatest promoter in NASCAR history, Wheeler has yet to be chosen for an honor he most certainly deserves. Another name that should also be given strong consideration is Wheeler protégé Eddie Gossage, who sadly passed away last year after a lengthy battle with cancer.

3. Tim Richmond: Had he not been cut down by AIDS in the prime of his racing career, Richmond would have likely gone on to multiple championships and dozens more race wins. Whenever names are mentioned for nomination for the Hall, Richmond’s is almost always one of the most frequently mentioned. But he still has not received the distinction he’s due.

4. Smokey Yunick: Arguably one of the greatest engine builders, crew chiefs, and mechanical innovators in NASCAR history, Yunick continues to be shut out of the Hall, even though his history is more than deserving of induction.

Although Yunick had a reputation for often playing fast and loose with the NASCAR Rulebook – in other words, some thought of him as a cheater – but he really didn’t do anything that others also did; he just did it better.

5. Neil Bonnett: It’s hard to believe that Bonnett still isn’t in the Hall. After retiring as a driver to become a well-respected broadcaster, the lure of the high banks was too much for Bonnett to avoid. He unretired to give the Daytona 500 one more try, but sadly, that one more try would be his last, as he was killed during practice for the 1994 race.

Others That Also Deserve Consideration

Greg Biffle: One of only a few drivers who won championships in two of NASCAR’s premier series, having done so in both the Xfinity and Truck series, Biffle would likely have been a shoo-in for the Hall if he ever won the Cup crown as well. He came close in 2005 (finished runner-up) and 2008 (finished third), but that was as close as he’d get.

Harry Gant: Another driver who many would have thought would have been inducted by now, the always colorful Gant is now 85 years old. It would be nice to see Gant inducted while he’s still with us.

Jeff Burton: A respected driver (he was nicknamed “The Mayor” because of his insightful and non-political leadership among his fellow drivers) and broadcaster.

If anyone wanted to run something by a driver, from fellow drivers to NASCAR’s top brass, Burton was usually one of the first people they’d reach out to. One thing that could hold him back: Jeff earned 21 Cup wins but never finished higher than third in a season.

Harry Hyde: Whenever the greatest crew chiefs in NASCAR history are mentioned, Hyde’s name is almost always among the select few like Chad Knaus, Ray Evernham, Leonard Wood, and others (all who’ve been inducted). Hyde is long overdue to be chosen for the Hall.

Mike Joy: Even though he’s still an active NASCAR broadcaster on FOX Sports, the even-toned 75-year-old may have mentioned potential retirement several times in the last few years. What better way to end an illustrious career than to step away from the microphone and subsequently be inducted into the Hall?