mobile app bar

NASCAR Drivers That Should Be Considered for the Hall of Fame Ft. Kurt Busch, Jeff Burton

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Feb 19, 2011; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer leads Kurt Busch (22) , Jeff Burton (31) and Regan Smith (78) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Feb 19, 2011; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer leads Kurt Busch (22) , Jeff Burton (31) and Regan Smith (78) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

One of the most exciting days in NASCAR each year is when 15 former greats — drivers, crew chiefs, owners, or officials — are nominated for selection into the Hall of Fame for the following year.

Conversely, one of the most disappointing days in NASCAR each year is when the final field of five inductees for the Hall are chosen, leaving those not chosen and their fans frustrated, yet hoping they’ll have another chance for NASCAR immortality the following year.

To date, 67 individuals have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame since the first induction Class of 2010. Earlier this year, drivers Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards and racer-turned-team-owner Ralph Moody were inducted into the Hall as members of the Class of 2025.

It’s not too early to start thinking about who may be up for selection for the Class of 2026. Later this year, 15 names of eligible individuals will be presented to the selection committee to mull over, with three finalists to emerge as the Hall’s next inductees.

Here are five names — in no particular order — we feel are among the strongest candidates for Class of 2026 consideration, along with five others that will also hopefully be given equally due consideration:

1. Kurt Busch: The first winner of the NASCAR playoff system in 2004, the Las Vegas native unfortunately saw his career cut short in 2022 when he suffered a serious concussion that abruptly ended his racing career. He’s almost a shoo-in to be a first-ballot inductee.

2. Humpy Wheeler: Arguably the greatest promoter in NASCAR history, Wheeler has yet to be chosen for an honor he most certainly deserves. Another name that should also be given strong consideration is Wheeler protégé Eddie Gossage, who sadly passed away last year after a lengthy battle with cancer.

3. Tim Richmond: Had he not been cut down by AIDS in the prime of his racing career, Richmond would have likely gone on to multiple championships and dozens more race wins. Whenever names are mentioned for nomination for the Hall, Richmond’s is almost always one of the most frequently mentioned. But he still has not received the distinction he’s due.

4. Smokey Yunick: Arguably one of the greatest engine builders, crew chiefs, and mechanical innovators in NASCAR history, Yunick continues to be shut out of the Hall, even though his history is more than deserving of induction.

Although Yunick had a reputation for often playing fast and loose with the NASCAR Rulebook – in other words, some thought of him as a cheater – but he really didn’t do anything that others also did; he just did it better.

5. Neil Bonnett: It’s hard to believe that Bonnett still isn’t in the Hall. After retiring as a driver to become a well-respected broadcaster, the lure of the high banks was too much for Bonnett to avoid. He unretired to give the Daytona 500 one more try, but sadly, that one more try would be his last, as he was killed during practice for the 1994 race.

Others That Also Deserve Consideration

Greg Biffle: One of only a few drivers who won championships in two of NASCAR’s premier series, having done so in both the Xfinity and Truck series, Biffle would likely have been a shoo-in for the Hall if he ever won the Cup crown as well. He came close in 2005 (finished runner-up) and 2008 (finished third), but that was as close as he’d get.

Harry Gant: Another driver who many would have thought would have been inducted by now, the always colorful Gant is now 85 years old. It would be nice to see Gant inducted while he’s still with us.

Jeff Burton: A respected driver (he was nicknamed “The Mayor” because of his insightful and non-political leadership among his fellow drivers) and broadcaster.

If anyone wanted to run something by a driver, from fellow drivers to NASCAR’s top brass, Burton was usually one of the first people they’d reach out to. One thing that could hold him back: Jeff earned 21 Cup wins but never finished higher than third in a season.

Harry Hyde: Whenever the greatest crew chiefs in NASCAR history are mentioned, Hyde’s name is almost always among the select few like Chad Knaus, Ray Evernham, Leonard Wood, and others (all who’ve been inducted). Hyde is long overdue to be chosen for the Hall.

Mike Joy: Even though he’s still an active NASCAR broadcaster on FOX Sports, the even-toned 75-year-old may have mentioned potential retirement several times in the last few years. What better way to end an illustrious career than to step away from the microphone and subsequently be inducted into the Hall?

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these