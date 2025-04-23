Kyle Busch’s Wife Samantha Reveals $2 Million Contribution That Seeks to Support Couples Undergoing This Problem

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Kyle and Samantha Busch have survived a storm many couples know all too well — infertility. Their journey reached a breaking point, where the strain of repeated setbacks and constant friction due to challenges with having children had them contemplating divorce.

Advertisement

With the help of IVF and surrogacy, however, they turned the tide. Today, they are proud parents to Brexton and Lennix. More importantly, they have channeled their past pain into a purpose in life.

Drawing from experience, the couple now lends a helping hand, both financially and emotionally, to others walking a similar path.

In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, the two appeared on NBC’s Today, where they opened up about the battle they faced and shed light on their nonprofit initiative: the Bundle of Joy Fund.

Reflecting on their journey, Kyle Busch shared, “When we had to go through our trials and tribulations of having to go through IVF to have Brexton, we recognized not only the financial burdens of everyone but of course the emotional struggles that couples face as well going through that. So we started the Bundle of Joy for awareness as well as for fundraising.”

Building on the impact the program has already made, Samantha shared, “Over 10 years, we donated $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund.”

She also revealed a conscious decision to partner with a clinic near a military base after discovering that military healthcare often falls short in covering the costs associated with infertility treatments.

Samantha Busch further revealed that the initiative has thrown a wide net, primarily supporting individuals who serve on the front lines of society — police officers, military personnel, teachers, nurses, and other professionals who work tirelessly but lack the financial cushion required for IVF. The cost, hovering around $20,000, offers no guarantees — only a chance at parenthood.

Launched in 2014 following their own battle with infertility, the Bundle of Joy Fund has since been a source of hope for many. The organization currently awards grants to families in the Charlotte region pursuing IVF, disbursing funds through the REACH Clinic in Charlotte and Lake Norman. For many recipients, the initiative has truly been a turning point, transforming heartbreak into new beginnings.

While financial grants remain at the heart of the mission, the initiative also aims to educate and empower. That’s why the Buschs choose to speak openly about their journey — to break the silence, encourage open talk, and help others feel comfortable seeking guidance and discovering support networks.

To qualify for assistance from the fund, couples must first receive a medical diagnosis of infertility from the REACH Clinic in Charlotte. Additionally, they must be permanent residents of either North or South Carolina. Importantly, all applications are funneled exclusively through the clinic.

The Bundle of Joy Fund does not accept submissions directly. Once the clinic evaluates and approves a couple’s medical circumstances, the fund steps in to make the final call on granting support. Beyond these prerequisites, there are no further eligibility restrictions.