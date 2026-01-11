Christopher Bell Is More Stressed Out Than Ever About This Year’s Chili Bowl for This Reason

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has participated in the Chili Bowl Nationals several times over the years. He even became the champion three consecutive times (2017-2019) and is one of the only four drivers in history to win the famed event three or more times. But this year, in 2026, he will face a challenge that he has never encountered before.

The 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals are scheduled to take place from January 12 through January 17 at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Most of Bell’s appearances so far have been under the banner of Keith Kunz Motorsports. But this time, he has put together a car by himself and will be entering as an owner and driver.

This step has made him more nervous than he normally is in such situations. He told FloRacing, “It’s gonna be more stressful than just driving. Whenever you show up to drive for Keith, you know the car is going to be good. He has such a historic career there that you the car is gonna be good. You just gotta do your part driving.”

“So, for me, going down there for the first time with my own equipment, I gotta drive good. On top of that, the car has to handle well. The wheels can’t fall off. All that stuff gives you more stress. But, you know, I am at a point in my career where if I go out there and never win another Chili Bowl, I am satisfied. I am just going there for fun,” he added.

@CBellRacing heads back to the #ChiliBowl in a role he’s never had before at the event. He spoke to us about building a program from the ground up during our #RoadtotheChiliBowl presented by @Chilis. pic.twitter.com/QtuSy1NqF3 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 10, 2026

Why the Chili Bowl is so important for Bell

A young Bell wouldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams that he would be a Chili Bowl Nationals champion someday. Now that he has achieved such feats and more, he doesn’t see the need to be desperate for victories. He does want to win more, make no mistake. But going to Oklahoma this time is more about having a good time and enjoying himself.

He continued to explain that the Chili Bowl was the biggest race in the world for him as a child growing up in Oklahoma. “As a kid, I remember dreaming of competing in the event,” he said. “I never thought that I would be at the level of winning it. And now, it’s special. It really is a huge part of why I am where I am today.”

The official entry list mentions Bell’s name alongside a particular No. 21CB midget. This is the car he has put together with the help of his father-in-law, and the one with which he hopes to let the child in him bask in joy. It now remains to be seen how well he performs as an owner-operator for the first time.