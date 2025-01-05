“Great Seeing the Dad Come Out in You”: Kyle Busch Hailed by Fans as Raw Emotions Take Over Amid Son’s Preparation

Following their initial successful outings at the Tulsa Shootout, Kyle Busch and his son Brexton are set to aim for another remarkable performance at the Junior Sprint A-Main this Saturday. Brexton has already secured the pole position for the event, advancing from the heats to the qualifiers. Despite this, his father, Kyle, admitted to feeling apprehensive.

Advertisement

As Kyle prepared his son’s belongings for the upcoming dirt race, he opened up about his emotions and expectations. Echoing the sentiments he expressed in a caption on a video he shared on X, “Few butterflies today, but ready for Brex to take the green. He and the guys have hard worked for this. Ready to see it all come to fruition.”

Kyle conveyed similar feelings. He candidly expressed:

“Emotions for today are just stress. Making sure as a team that we’ve got the cars perfect as we can get it for them. Making it right so he can go out there and do his job. He obviously has to execute his starts and restarting stuff.”

“Do his part as well too, but it’s just stressful. I feel 10 times more nervous than I ever would for myself… And until that checkered flag flies man, I’m gonna be… butterflied up”

Kyle admitted to seeing Brexton diligently preparing for the event and clinching several titles, including the Junior Sprint this year. Nonetheless, Busch hopes that Brexton remains vigilant, as success seldom comes without effort.

Delving into their pre-race strategy, Kyle mentioned, “I think the pre-race talk is just going to be to execute and do his job. He’s been talking about that this week and he’s done that this week. He did that last year. I feel like he got so emotionally distraught last year and only wanted to put himself in this position again to come back this year stronger.”

He continued, “And we have — we’re on the pole, right? So, he’s done everything in his power again to win and it’d be nice to just kind of see it through.”

Few butterflies today, but ready for Brex to take the green. He and the guys have hard worked for this. Ready to see it all come to fruition. pic.twitter.com/pzxK9U8erz — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 5, 2025

Fans looking at Kyle get nervous about his son’s performance, a fan commented, “Know the feeling 100%. Nothing like watching your kids race. Over time, they get better than you (at least in my case) and it is pure joy to watch them dominate like pros!”

Another lauding Busch for being so invested in Brexton’s racing, said: “It’s great seeing the Dad come out in you… Some of my favorite memories are as a kid helping my dad on his race car.. @brextonbusch will keep these memories the rest of his life.. I’m fixen to be 61.. my dad’s gone. But I still cherish my childhood memories with my Dad. GL”

Sharing the same sentiment one more came out to praise Kyle stating, “You’re such a good dad. It’s normal to be nervous for Brexton. You’ve done all you can to prepare him. He will do awesome .”

Kyle and Brexton Busch’s performance so far at Tulsa Shootout.

The father-son duo has shown commendable performances at the Tulsa Shootout since its commencement on December 31. Dad Busch achieved a first-place finish in FuelTech Race 58 of the non-wing outlaw class and landed a fifth-place finish in FuelTech Race 100 of the Winged A class.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Brexton Busch clinched fourth place in FuelTech Race 88 of the Restricted A-class division and topped the podium in FuelTech Race 135 of the Junior Sprints division.

Following the Tulsa Shootout, Kyle is set to make his first appearance at the Chili Bowl, which kicks off on January 12, ahead of another competitive season in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in February 2025.