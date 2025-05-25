Christopher Bell Offers Insight Into Denny Hamlin’s ‘Unique & Identifiable’ Driving Style & How It Works for the JGR Veteran

Jul 10, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) ride to pit road before the start of the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell has long admired Denny Hamlin’s skills behind the wheel, particularly on short tracks, where Hamlin has made a reputation for excellence. Bell aspires to emulate Hamlin’s driving craft in those arenas.

As far as mentorship within the team goes, Bell credits Hamlin for being invaluable to Joe Gibbs Racing, offering guidance not just to him but to many drivers who have passed through the team’s ranks.

During the media session ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bell was asked about Hamlin’s impact on the team as a resource, to which Bell explained, “So, Denny [Hamlin] is just very unique in his driving style, and I’ve been around a lot of race car drivers throughout my career, but whenever you look at the data on how they drive the car, it is hard to pick out who is who, except for Denny.”

Getting into the details, Bell said, “Denny, the way his throttle application, his decels [decelerates] through the corner — it is very unique and very identifiable. So, I think, even before me, he has helped out certain guys in the company to become better at race tracks.”

Praising Hamlin’s command of short tracks, Bell acknowledged the veteran’s distinct style at places like Martinsville and Richmond, where Hamlin has consistently showcased his strength, which Bell says “a lot of it is [due to] his driving style.”

The No. 20 JGR driver didn’t hesitate to highlight Hamlin’s role as a key figure within the organization, calling him a huge asset to Joe Gibbs Racing. According to Bell, Hamlin’s wealth of knowledge, sharp instincts, and acute awareness of the track make him a driver that others on the team can’t help but benefit from.

Reflecting on his most cherished memory with Hamlin, Bell recounted an episode from the 2022 Martinsville test. Although it might sound self-serving, Bell said Hamlin’s speed during the session was undeniable, while his own car lagged far behind.

Recognizing the struggles, Hamlin graciously stepped into Bell’s Toyota, provided crucial feedback, and helped the No. 20’s crew diagnose and address their issues. That collaboration not only turned the tide for Bell’s team at Martinsville but paved the way for him to claim victory there later that fall.