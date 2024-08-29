Why Were Three NASCAR Xfinity Teams Penalized After Daytona Race?

Three teams from the NASCAR Xfinity Series found themselves in trouble after the pre-race inspection at the Daytona International Speedway last weekend. Officials found them to violate the rule book section 14.4.A and 14.4.11.C&D, both of which pertain to the rear bumper cover on cars. Serious penalties were levied on the teams, their drivers, and their crew chiefs as a result.

The first team on the report was No. 27 John Anderson Racing. Jeb Burton pilots the entry with Shane Whitbeck as his crew chief. Interestingly, he is also the cousin of Harrison Burton, who won the Cup Series race at Daytona. The second was No. 28 RSS Racing with Kyle Sieg in the driver’s seat and Joe Williams in the pit stall. The final team was No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing. Caesar Bacarella drives the car with Kase Kallenbach as his chief.

All three teams have been docked 20 championship owner points and 20 championship driver points. Five playoff points have been knocked off as well. The crew chiefs have been fined $25,000. Burton is the only full-time driver on the list and will drop from 19th to 20th in the points table. He is 261 points behind the playoff elimination line with only four more races left in the regular season.

The drivers went through with the Daytona race despite the hurdle. Sieg secured the best finishing position as he came in 15th place. Burton finished 17th while Bacarella ended up 29th after suffering a multi-car crash. The next Xfinity Series race is scheduled to be run this Saturday at the Darlington Raceway.

A detailed explanation of the reasons for the penalty

The sections 14.4.A and 14.4.11.C&D of the Xfinity Series rule book talk about the superspeedway extension that is added to the rear bumper cover. The cover is a required part from the vendor, Five Star, and is used at superspeedway races. The extension is a body piece that is attached to the cover to create an extra lip that extends beyond the cover.

The issue was that the extension that the three teams used did not conform to the CAD drawing that was given in the rule book. The unapproved modifications are what attracted the L-1 level penalty.

The rear bumper cover extension, which is part of the #NASCAR Xfinity Series superspeedway package can be seen in this photo of @Lelandhoneymnjr‘s No. 42 @youngsmtrsports car, it’s the white piece below the Camaro rear bumper decals. Jared Bokanoski, @TobyChristieCom. pic.twitter.com/bZw4haRphL — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) August 28, 2024

As for the second-tier event, Ryan Truex went on to secure his second win of the season. Four more races are left in the show before the playoffs begin. JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is at the top of the points table followed by defending champion Cole Custer.