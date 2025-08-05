Corey Heim Wants NASCAR to Take These Steps to Take the Sport to the Next Level

NASCAR has pulled out all the stops in recent years, rolling out fresh ideas to reignite its fan base and recapture the electric atmosphere of the Dale Earnhardt era. From welcoming drivers from other motorsport disciplines to even taking the sport abroad, the series has worked tirelessly to broaden its appeal. Yet Corey Heim believes there are still unexplored opportunities to elevate the experience for fans that can increase their engagement and ticket sales as well.

Speaking with Jeff Gluck during the 12 Questions segment, Heim offered a candid take, saying, “First of all, every race would sell out if it was as big of a party as Talladega. No one is coming to watch 25 minutes of practice; you come to party and enjoy the race. Of course, there’s a fan group that enjoys the racing quality, but what are you going to do for the other three days you’re here camping out?”

The No. 11 Truck Series driver argued that injecting a full-scale party atmosphere could transform the energy at most tracks. He also pointed to cross-sport integrations, such as the MLB showcase at Bristol, as an example of drawing fans with experiences that extend beyond racing. Ballpark-inspired food, he suggested, is another crowd-pleaser.

Fans often travel specifically to sample unique, over-the-top food items they would never see on a normal day, and Heim believes racetracks could tap into that same curiosity.

Having grown up in a family of racing enthusiasts who made trips to the Daytona 500, Heim understands firsthand what excites both kids and adults at the track. One of his own childhood highlights was when his mother surprised him with a pre-signed Denny Hamlin rookie card, a treasured gift for a lifelong Hamlin fan.

Now, Heim has come full circle as 23XI Racing’s first developmental driver under co-owner Hamlin. Driving the No. 11 Tundra full-time for Tricon Garage, he finished runner-up in last season’s Truck Series standings and has already scored five wins this year, currently leading the championship battle.

Heim’s advice for NASCAR is simple: creating a festival-like environment at races, which may be a far easier and more cost-effective way to boost engagement than others. A few added fan experiences and a celebratory atmosphere could turn casual race weekends into must-attend events for people looking for getaway weekends.