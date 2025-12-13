Dale Earnhardt Jr. Left Shocked After Chris Gabehart’s Departure from Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart, who had served as Joe Gibbs Racing’s Director of Competition and was involved with the team in various roles since 2012, has now departed the organization. There has been no official statement, leaving the development to circulate largely through media reporting and industry reaction. Many eyebrows were raised, including that of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who expressed visible surprise.

After spending several years atop the pit box as Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, Gabehart transitioned into a leadership role during the previous offseason. In November 2024, JGR reassigned him as Director of Competition, while Hamlin began working with a new crew chief, Chris Gayle. At the time, the move appeared to signal stability and long-term planning within the organization.

Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press attempted to get a comment from Hamlin regarding the development, but the veteran driver declined to respond. As of now, speculation has followed Gabehart’s sudden availability, with rumors linking him to a potential role at Spire Motorsports, though no confirmation has materialized to support those claims.

While his next destination remains unclear, the immediate impact of Gabehart’s departure has drawn strong reactions across the garage. Dale Jr. openly questioned the implications for Joe Gibbs Racing, particularly given the team’s current competitive form.

Speaking on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former NASCAR driver addressed the situation directly, saying,

“I was certainly shocked… Yeah, it’s a big loss for JGR. You wonder what the general temperature is… when a guy like that’s going to leave the building. It appeared that he had been elevated out of the crew chief position from Denny Hamlin into the director of competition, which is a very critical important role.”

“And I thought, man, this guy is perfect for this. So it’s hard to imagine what would have been the result or the cause, I guess, of departure,” Earnhardt Jr. continued.

"Not the NASCAR silly season move we were expecting — Chris Gabehart is out at JGR."

Besides Junior, reactions from industry voices, including pointed comments from crew chief Tommy Baldwin referencing “family overrides,” have fueled speculation about possible internal tensions, though no details have been substantiated. These murmurs have also intersected with early chatter surrounding potential 2026 lineup changes.

As Hamlin’s crew chief, Gabehart guided the No. 11 team to 22 victories between 2019 and 2024. Their partnership delivered consecutive Daytona 500 wins in 2019 and 2020, maintaining consistent championship contention throughout, with never finishing lower than eighth in the final standings during that span.

The duo ranked among the most reliable driver-crew chief combinations in the Cup Series during that period.

Following his promotion, Gabehart’s responsibilities expanded beyond a single team. After taking on the role of Director of Competition, he worked closely with Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team founder Joe Gibbs, focusing on improving the young drivers’ on-track results.

Gabehart’s position placed him at the center of that developmental effort, making his exit all the more notable as the organization continues to shape its future.