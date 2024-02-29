Corey Lajoie Disagrees With NASCAR Fans, Thinks the Sport Is Headed in the Right Direction

NASCAR has been exposed to plenty of criticism throughout the years. And perhaps the biggest of them is regarding its declining viewership in the United States. However, Corey LaJoie wouldn’t agree with any of these charges against NASCAR. On the contrary, he feels like there is one thing that NASCAR is doing great, that the racing aficionados never admit well enough.

“NASCAR is getting cool again,” exclaimed the Spire Motorsports driver. He feels like the sport is pushing a lot as far as its marketing is concerned. “The narrative going into this year is “NASCAR is hard.” NASCAR is hard to work in. It’s hard to cover. It’s hard to drive, it’s hard to pit one. It makes the elite of the elite stand out, and I like that messaging,” he admitted.

LaJoie is not wrong by any means. The Daytona 500 got delayed and NASCAR had to make do with whatever they could arrange for the rescheduled race on Monday. However, that doesn’t change the fact that celebrities like DJ Khaled, Pitbull, and The Rock were all supposed to grace the event with their presence. Thankfully, at least Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson showed up as the Grand Marshal of the 66th Daytona 500.

“You start to see it pop up in pop culture, with people wearing throwback t-shirts and jackets. I see people who don’t know anything about Elliott Sadler, they just know they’re wearing his name on an M&M’s jacket,” Corey LaJoie continued. “And with the Netflix show, there’s more content out there that (is) going to make it cool again, because there’s a lot of things that are cool about the sport.”

NASCAR: Full Speed makes the top-10 Netflix shows in the U.S.

As far as marketing is concerned, you always spend more to earn more. NASCAR is spending millions for that purpose. Two of those moves were spending $50 million on last year’s Grand Park 220 in Chicago and millions on the Clash at the Coliseum. According to some sources, NASCAR has spent well over $5 million on its five-part docuseries.

However, the precise breakdown of that purse is unknown.

But needless to say, it has paid off. NASCAR: Full Speed has left the fans wanting more. Based on the 2023 playoffs, the docuseries debuted in the latter half of January and it didn’t take long for it to make its spot inside the top 10 Netflix shows in America.

Besides the States, the show also made the top 10 in about 20 other countries.