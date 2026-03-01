“Just Makes It Worse”: Connor Zilisch Blasts Corey Day After COTA

Connor Zilisch was ready for a rebound in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series at the Circuit of the Americas after starting from pole, a chance to steady the ship following two rough outings in the Cup Series. Instead, the race slipped through his hands after brake troubles kept him on pit road longer than he wanted.

Advertisement

Despite his troubles, Zilisch clawed his way back from the rear, charging from 29th to fourth inside the final laps. With five laps left, he battled Hendrick Motorsports rookie Corey Day exiting Turn 2, running the outside line. As the two fought for position, Day moved up behind him, contact followed, and Zilisch spun off course.

Frustration spilled over on the radio as Zilisch labeled Day a “hack” while rejoining the field. The spin cost him more than 15 positions and left his Chevrolet Camaro with a damaged nose, dropping him to a 21st-place finish. Zilisch later said the clash would not lead to talks unless Day made the first move.

“I think everybody saw what happened. I don’t need to explain myself, but really unfortunate,” Zilisch said during a post-race media interview. He noted the team replaced the left rear brake and caliper before the late charge. “We were gonna finish top five there, and the same guy that does this every week, does this. Hopefully, he can figure it out.”

Zilisch added that he wanted an apology, saying the lack of one only added fuel to the fire. “All I want is an apology, but the guy just stands over there and stares at me, and just makes it worse, but he’ll figure it out, and we’ll go on tomorrow. I’m trying to have a better day tomorrow,” the Trackhouse Racing driver continued.

“All I want is an apology but the guy just stands over there and stares at me and that just makes it worse.” A disappointed @ConnorZilisch comments on the late-race incident with Corey Day. pic.twitter.com/yM0j9QpjTQ — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Day offered a different take, pointing to a possible issue with his car, partially to blame. His team was still searching for answers, but suspected something had come loose at the front end, causing him to lose front grip through fast corners.

According to Day, the loss of front control left him hanging on when Zilisch crossed ahead. Once Zilisch cleared his nose, he had little left to avoid contact. Day acknowledged his track record may limit sympathy, but insisted the crash was not deliberate. The HMS driver said he had no issue speaking with Zilisch and would take responsibility, adding that, broken car or not, the blame rested with him.