“Got There When It Mattered”: Ryan Blaney Relives Epic Daytona Thriller

The final two laps of the Cup Series race at Daytona on Saturday night were absolute thrillers. Team Penske superstar Ryan Blaney made a massive run on the outside lane to pass Justin Haley and Cole Custer for the lead, and outdueled both drivers to take the checkered flag. Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez had been alongside them to make for a four-wide photo finish.

It was Blaney’s second win of the year and has delivered him a big boost heading into the playoffs. Speaking to the press, he explained how the victory sequence had gone down. He had an understanding with Custer about how he could follow him to the top lane if he got there on the restart. The Haas Factory Team driver did, and Blaney followed.

He explained, “A couple of good guys behind us, and then it kind of cleared the way for us when (Justin Haley) and (Custer) got racing, and I was able to clear on the top and just barely hold out for the win.”

The way Stage 1 went by, Blaney was forced to go into fuel-saving mode in Stage 2. He admitted that it wasn’t the ideal way he wanted to race, but then, it did help him in the end.

He added, “We like to lead laps and couldn’t really get there until the end, but got there when it mattered. It’s cool to win here again.”

Blaney’s earlier victory at the track was in 2021. With this, the sixteen-driver field for the 2025 Cup Series playoffs is fully set. Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick have filled the final two spots thanks to Blaney making sure that no new driver won.

Justin Haley deals with a stinging heartbreak

Michael McDowell sounded a bit too optimistic when he told the media earlier this week that a Spire Motorsports car could win at Daytona and secure a playoff spot. But 26-year-old Justin Haley, driving the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, nearly made it happen. He got a bit too far out front in the final moments and allowed his competitors to take advantage.

Understandably, he was frustrated with the third-place finish despite it being his best of the season so far. He said, “It hurts, especially with the year the 7 car has had. We obviously had a rough season. You’re counting them down and just trying to play everything out.

“But yeah, super proud of everyone at Spire Motorsports, the Chevy was very fast, and the Hendrick engine shop did a great job. It stings, but still a good night.”

In every season, drivers go through immense heartbreak at this point. They have done so this season as well. Hopefully, the likes of Haley will be able to bounce back quickly and enter the playoffs with a strong mindset.