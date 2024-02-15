Could Kyle Larson Fall Prey to Burnout in 2024?

Driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Running the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Running in the High Limit Racing series. Managing the High Limit Racing Series. Running in other dirt fixtures. For most racecar drivers, all of these things would be goals scattered across their whole career, things they can achieve one at a time. But Kyle Larson isn’t most racecar drivers. For Kyle Larson, all of these things are a part of his 2024 schedule. So it isn’t a stretch to wonder if he could fall prey to exhaustion or burnout at the end of the season or worse, in the middle of it, right?

Well, Larson would like to differ. The Hendrick Motorsports driver recently addressed his jam-packed year of racing and why it isn’t as busy as it may seem to outsiders. “I think from the outside looking in, it probably looks busier and maybe more stressful, I guess at times, but my life to me anyways, feels like it stays pretty chaotic,” Larson said.

“So I don’t foresee any of these extra couple of things that I’m doing this year being a distraction.

Larson claimed he is excited about High Limit, the series he co-owns with Brad Sweet. He also predicted that running in the Indy 500 would be “a lot of fun.”

For Kyle Larson, 2024 is a chance to take his legacy to the next level

Speaking ahead of the season-opening race in NASCAR, the Daytona 500, Kyle Larson pointed to how the year 2024 could be one where he takes his legacy to a whole new level, a legacy which is stacked with enough accolades that Larson is counted as one of the modern greats and even among the all-time greats in some circles. “This season, there’s a lot opportunity to maybe take my legacy to the next level in a way with the series — hopefully that runs really well this year, and we start building on that,” Larson said.

“[And] the Indy 500 stuff, if you could have a good run there, and then, NASCAR as well, if you can win a lot more races and hopefully cap off the year with another championship.”

Having said that, Yung Money admitted that doing everything in 2024 won’t come easy, that it’s going to be a fine balance. “It’s just hard. Everything is ultra-competitive. You can’t predict anything. You can’t be too confident,” he said.

But still, Kyle Larson remained excited for all the opportunities that are to come his way in 2024, especially his role in growing sprint car racing, something he claimed he is “very passionate” about.