Kyle Petty Defends NASCAR Yet Again Despite Fan Outrage Over Next Gen Comments

NASCAR chose safety over speed with the launch of the Next Gen car. While maintaining safety features, it trimmed horsepower and mandated parity in parts and equipment, ensuring all cars were equal. The move removed the advantage once enjoyed by top-tier teams that could pour money into custom modifications, and Kyle Petty believes it is for the betterment of the sport.

He said that complaints about progress have echoed throughout history and should be tempered. Petty recently reinforced his stance after a fan lamented the parity introduced in 2022, calling the car a spec model that prohibits innovation under threat of heavy penalties.

On his X handle, Petty replied, “You’re right, innovation in the past was driven by teams, NASCAR was reactive. NASCAR has taken a proactive position in everything since February 2001. The car is a product of that.

“A racecar, as you know from history, is a constantly changing and evolving piece of equipment. In time it can and will change. The problem right now is we live in a world of instant gratification. No one wants to wait…”

However, the shift proved costly for short tracks, where the uniformity has stifled passing and dulled the action. Despite persistent criticism from fans and some drivers, Petty has repeatedly stood by NASCAR’s decision-makers.

Speaking earlier on PRN, the former driver called the Next Gen car a giant leap forward. “It was an antiquated car that we were racing, and people seemed to want to have the antiquated car. This car jumped leap years ahead,” he said, voicing disappointment at icons like Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently criticized it.

Pushing back on Junior’s claim that the Next Gen isn’t even a stock car but a sports car with braking zones too compromised for passing, Petty said, “We have to adjust to it. This is the racing that we have. Embrace it. Enjoy it. We are seeing some spectacular stuff on the race track. I think it’s only going to get better.”

But now, with senior vice president of competition at NASCAR, Elton Sawyer, announcing serious discussions to consider raising horsepower for improved competition, both fans and drivers are eager to see just how far officials will turn up the wick.