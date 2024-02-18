Could the Daytona 500 Be Postponed Due to Inclement Weather?

The 66th Daytona 500 will perhaps not witness the usual warm and sunny weather of Florida as the first spell of rain has already reached Central Florida on Saturday, with high chances of Sunday getting washed out by one to three inches of rain. And that’s definitely bad news for the fans as well as for NASCAR.

The wettest weather in Florida was back in 2014 when there was a rain of 0.98 inches. Shockingly, that amount of rain delayed the Daytona 500 by a whopping six hours and twenty-two minutes back then. Races in 2020 and 2021 were both delayed by the rain, with the one in 2020 being postponed to the next day. Will the officials be forced to postpone the 2024 Daytona 500 as well?

Usually, the 200-lap-long race takes around three to four hours to complete. With the chances of such heavy rain, it’s alarming to even imagine how delayed this year’s Daytona could get.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said, “It’s almost like (a band of rain) is pointed at the southern states into Central Florida…Simply put, the latter half of the weekend looks soggy.”

What will happen if it actually rains during the Daytona 500?

In a scenario of rain falling as the race is underway, what will happen is that the race will be brought to a halt. After all, even if it merely drizzles, it could cause chaos trying to run the stock cars because the tires of these high-horsepower machines do not have any tread on them. But say it rains, how does NASCAR dry out its tracks before holding the race at a later time or even a later date?

Drying out a NASCAR track is exactly like drying one’s hair with a hair dryer after taking a shower. It’s just that the hair dryers are replaced with heavy-duty buffalo turbine air blowers. After the air blowers blow off the water from the tracks, the jet dryers apply heat to the tracks in order to dry out any remaining wetness. According to NASCAR, it could take anywhere between 90 to 180 minutes to dry a track.

If the race is delayed, there is no need for the fans to exchange their tickets. But what would happen if the race gets postponed to a later date? Although NASCAR doesn’t entertain cash refunds, fans will have the choice to get their tickets exchanged for a NASCAR event at a later date. These exchanges are restricted only to race tickets and not to parking, fan zone or camping passes.

Along with the rain, the temperature is expected to drop more than 10 degrees below the average. On that note, umbrellas are prohibited from being carried into the grandstands. Hence, only overcoats and rain ponchos are the alternatives for the fans to keep themselves dry during the race.